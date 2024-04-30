Florida Baseball Begins 8-Game Homestand Vs. FAU

Share Facebook

Twitter

If the Florida Gators baseball team receives an invitation to the NCAA Tournament it will be as a result of how well it does in an eight-game homestand that begins at 4 p.m. today against Florida Atlantic.

The Gators (22-21, 9-12 SEC) take on the Owls (22-19, 9-9 AAC) in a game postponed from March 5. SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will carry the game.



Florida then hosts No. 2 Tennessee at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) to begin a three-game series that includes 6:30 p.m. games Friday and Saturday.

UF then entertains South Florida on May 7 before No. 8 Kentucky visits Condron Family Ballpark on May 10-12.

The Gators close the regular season at Georgia starting Thursday, May 16.

The Gators are 26-10 all-time vs. the Owls, including 20-8 at home. They routed FAU in two games last season.

Florida standout Jac Caglianone looks to extend two streaks today: On-base streak (now at 28 games) and hitting streak (now at 21 games).

UF will go with left-handed pitcher Cade Fisher (2-2, 6.49 ERA) for at least the first several innings. FAU will start righty Dawson Ball (0-2, 6.75).