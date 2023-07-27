Premier League in Action in United States

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Premier League is the highest level of English soccer. The league generally plays only in England, but the league is hosting a preseason series in the United States. It was announced earlier this year that the league would host a preseason event to showcase six teams across multiple cities in the U.S.

There has been a lot of excitement around soccer in the U.S. with Messi making his Major League Soccer debut and the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The summer series should do the same, bringing more exposure to the sport here in the States.

#PLSummerSeries begins in Philadelphia this weekend, at the home of the @Eagles 🦅 Get your tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/DSOCUfYrlr pic.twitter.com/YstvS8VMNg — Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2023

Brighton Takes on Chelsea

Chelsea and Brighton played their friendly in Philadelphia Saturday which ended in a 4-3 Chelsea win. Chelsea got on the board first when Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal with the club. The Blues were behind for the majority of the match until Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke was penalized and taken off the field at the hour mark. Brighton was down to 10 players and Chelsea was able to take advantage and score three goals for the win.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1684435172874145793?s=20

Newcastle vs. Chelsea

Newcastle faced off against Chelsea Wednesday and the match finished in a 1-1 draw. The event took place at Mercedez-Benz stadium in Atlanta with Miguel Almiron scoring the only goal for Newcastle. Almiron received a warm welcome back in his return to Atlanta after winning the MLS Cup in 2018 with Atlanta United. For Chelsea, Nicholas Jackson was their loan scorer which came in the 12th minute of the game.

Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Newcastle took on Aston Villa Sunday and the game ended in a 3-3 draw. Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa scored the first goal of the match with Emi Buendia assisting the goal at the seven minute mark. Watkins went on to score a second goal later in the match. Harvey Barnes made his debut for Newcastle during this match when he came off the bench at the 20 minute mark.

The Premier League Summer Series concludes Saturday and the first game of the Premier League regular season is Aug. 11.