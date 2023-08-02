Justus Boone Prepares For 2023 Breakthrough Campaign With Gators

Share Facebook

As the Florida Gators football team prepares to return to the field, defensive end Justus Boone has already begun to make a name for himself within the program. The redshirt sophomore saw his fair share of playing time last year. He appeared in 13 games and made two starts for UF in 2022, recording 24 tackles and one sack. This season, however, Boone looks to become a major contributor to Florida’s defensive line.

Will Levis knocked all the way back to Penn State by Justus Boone 💥 pic.twitter.com/OyciJQqo3b — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 10, 2022

Florida lost several key defensive players to the 2023 NFL Draft, including defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney. As a result, the defense has several new holes to fill in for 2023. Justus Boone now looks to establish himself as a staple player in Billy Napier’s up-and-coming defensive unit.

Boone Already Looks Good In Training Camp

One major advantage that Boone noted Florida’s defense will have this year is their newfound depth across the board. The Gators struggled with late-game fatigue due to their lack of defensive depth last year. This time around, Boone believes that the defense will be able to hold their own for all 60 minutes and prevent any late-game collapses.

Several members of the Gators’ coaching staff have singled Boone out as a training camp standout this offseason. His work ethic and attitude have helped to establish him as a leader for Florida’s defense and roster as a whole. While he may be on the verge of a breakthrough, he only wants to help the team however he can.

Boone also talked about how he feels prepared to pick up right where he left off to start the new season. With the team having adjusted to Napier’s playbook, Boone noted how he feels more comfortable with the Gators’ defensive schemes. He went on to discuss how the defense’s mindset has shifted over training camp. In 2023, the Gators want to become “the hunters” on the defensive end, forcing opposing offenses to adapt their game accordingly.

The Florida Gators are set to return to the field on August 31 in Salt Lake City. They will start their season on the road against the Utah Utes with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Florida hopes to improve upon their 6-7 record from 2022. With Boone and the rest of the defense hard at work, the Gators already have high hopes for their 2023 campaign.