Gators Soccer Still Undefeated After Weekend

Florida Wins Big Against In-State Opponent

The Gators continued their hot start to the soccer season Sunday with an 8-0 win over visiting Stetson.

Freshman Megan Hinnenkamp, the Missouri 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year, got the scoring going in the first half and the Gators (3-0-1) did not lean off the pedal against the Hatters (0-3).

Everyone was getting involved whether it was assists from Tatum O’Coyne and Anna DeLeon, or scoring from graduate transfer Molly Grant.

“We’ve worked really hard on that and sometimes you can get a little casual in these games and have mental lapses,” Gators Coach Samantha Bohon said. “I thought we were really solid, allowing one shot the whole 90 minutes. So really proud of that and obviously being able to put a bunch of the back of the net.”

Gators History is Made With Hot Start

Florida has started its season with four consecutive shutouts for the first time in program history and also the first time since 2017 the Gators started the season unbeaten through the opening four matches.

It's different at The Diz! 🔸Most goals since 1999 season 8-0 win vs FIU#GoGators

Presented by: @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/5XCuB1SvPe — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 28, 2023

Gators Not Satisfied

Even with the undefeated start, Florida does have one tie under its belt. Last Thursday, the match against the Miami Hurricanes ended 0-0.

“We were disappointed with Miami because we thought we created chances to win that game,” Bohon said.

Looking Ahead to the Next Challenge

The only game scheduled this week is a trip to Georgia to face Kennesaw State (1-2-1), which is coming off a loss against South Alabama.

This Sunday matchup is slated for 6 p.m.