Three Gator Gymnasts make US National Team

Share Facebook

Twitter

The 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships came to an end on Sunday. Nearly 30 qualifiers competed for a chance to make the Women’s U.S. Senior National Team, and three Gators secured their spot after two days of competition in San Jose, California.

Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong and Gator commit Skye Blakely take up nearly a third of the roster, an impressive look for Gator gymnastics.

Gators at Xfinity

Qualifiers were scored on vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around. Leanne Wong took the bronze medal, with a 111.100 total score from both days of competition. She was close behind first-place winner and seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. Gator signee Skye Blakely finished in fourth, scoring a 110.750. Kayla DiCello tied for 8th place, her scoring totaling 105.900.

Wong had an impressive floor routine, improving her score from 13.350 to 14.000 on the second day of competition. She was joined by Florida head coach Jenny Rowland and associate head coach Adrian Burde at the competition.

Seniors Nationals in the Swamp

Wong has been on the U.S. National Team roster every year since 2019. She holds impressive accomplishments in her time as a Gator, as she was the 2022 and 2023 SEC balance beam champion, 2022 and 2023 All-SEC, and a three-time SEC gymnast of the week.

Kayla DiCello has also had an impressive start to her career as a Gator. In the past season, DiCello won the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year and made the 2023 All-SEC team. She was one of four freshmen in the nation to earn a perfect 10 in competition last season. DiCello is also a veteran of the U.S. National Team. This is her fourth consecutive year on the roster.

Gators gymnastics signee Skye Blakely has not yet started her career at Florida, but her sister Sloane will be a junior in the 2023-2024 season. Sloane has set an example for Skye, as she was 2023 SEC vault champion and made the 2022 All-SEC team.

These three Gators are joined by Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Shi Jones, Katelyn Jong, Joscelyn Roberson, Tiana Sumanasekera and Amelia Disidore on the U.S. Women’s National Team.