Brian Kelly Looks Ahead To Battle Against Army

Share Facebook

Twitter

Brian Kelly and the 19th-ranked LSU Tigers face off against Army for the first time since the 1930s this Saturday. It will only be the second all-time meeting between the two, with Army holding the 1-0 series lead after a 20-0 win in 1931.

LSU plays Army this week. The Tigers & Cadets have only met once, 1931. The Cadets won 20-0. pic.twitter.com/KdKiFLXtgh — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) October 16, 2023

Coming In Hot

Brian Kelly and the Tigers are coming into this matchup hot after back-to-back SEC wins. Sitting at 5-2, the LSU offense has been playing at an elite level, scoring more than 30 points every week since their week one matchup against Florida State. They lead the league in many statistical categories. Kelly believes the offense is truly special.

Struggles

On the defensive side of the ball, it is no secret that LSU has struggled. Ranked 109th in total defense amongst all of the NCAA , the Tigers unit has been an area that needs fixing. Giving up over 30 points per game so far on the season, the team has also allowed an astonishing 70% redzone touchdown rate to opponents, but Kelly believes they can turn the corner.

Challenge Ahead

Despite the poor record, Kelly believes that Army is not to be taken lightly. Kelly understands this game will be more of a challenge than it may look like on paper.

Clash Of Titans

The tigers offense will face a strong challenge Saturday. Army’s defense comes into the week ranked 5oth in total defense amongst all of the NCAA and has looked strong so far this year. As hard as it is to stop the Tigers dynamic passing attack, Army’s defense looks up for the task, ranking 13th in passing yards allowed and 46th in opponent passing efficiency. They also excel in the redzone. In 18 trips, opponents have scored just eight touchdowns.

Players To Watch

LSU’s offense undoubtably has some amazing players on their team that will soon be playing on Sunday. Look out for QB Jayden Daniels and the WR duo of Malik Nabers and Brain Thomas Jr.

On Army’s side of the ball, watch for QB Bryson Daily to get it done both through the air and on the ground. Also don’t be surprised to see freshman RB Kanye Udoh get more playing time after his breakout effort last week.

Kanye Udoh sets a career milestone today with his first 100-yard rushing game. He has 109 yards on 15 carries for an average of 7.4 yards per carry. #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/qAHt2Y77HH — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) October 14, 2023

The game will start at 7:30 Saturday night.