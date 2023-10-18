Aaron Rodgers’ Rehab Ahead of Schedule

Share Facebook

Four-time NFL MVP and current New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he is “ahead of schedule” regarding his rehab to return to playing football.

After playing just his first four snaps in a Jets uniform, Rodgers suffered a supposed season-ending Achilles injury against the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers quickly underwent surgery on his Achilles.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a high-profile surgeon known for his work on athletes, performed the surgery.

Ahead of Schedule

After having surgery last month, Rodgers most recently was seen throwing a football and walking without crutches before the Jets-Eagles game on Oct. 15. Rodgers shocked coaches, players and fans alike with the amount of progress he’s made in a very short period of time.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged his own disbelief with Rodgers’ progress in a post-game interview after the Jets’ win over the previously undefeated Eagles.

A regular guest on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers gave viewers insight on his personal opinion of his progress. He, himself, recognized that he is ahead of schedule in his return to the field.

Still No Timetable

Although shocking almost everyone with his significant improvement, there is still a long road ahead for Rodgers if he wants to return to the field this NFL season. There are still numerous checkpoints Rodgers has to pass to return to the Jets’ starting lineup.

Pushing Recovery

Rodgers expressed to his surgeon, Dr. ElAttrache, that he wants to push the limits of his surgery and subsequently his rehab and recovery time.

Pushing the limits of major surgery like this is a risky decision, but it seems to be working for Rodgers.

A CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo estimated that Rodgers could return to the starting lineup as early as Week 15.

Rodgers will have to beat all odds against him if he wants to ensure a return to the Jets in the 2023 season.