Urban Meyer Talks UF/UGA Rivalry, College Football

Thursday, former University of Florida head football coach Urban Meyer spoke on the rivalry between the Florida and Georgia football programs and the current college football landscape.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Meyer, who was the head coach at Florida from 2005-2010, went 4-1 against the Bulldogs with his lone loss coming in 2007. He reflects fondly on his time with Florida and said the best part of the game for him was the bus ride home after.

Additionally, Meyer said Steve Spurrier, one of the most successful coaches in Florida football history, instilled in the minds of many it was a must win game.

The X-Factor

The biggest question mark looming over the Bulldogs right now is what they’re going to do without star tight end Brock Bowers, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Georgia’s 37-20 victory over Vanderbilt Oct. 14. Georgia was lucky enough to have a bye week following this victory to take time to revamp their offense without quarterback Carson Beck’s favorite target. So far this season, Bowers has racked up 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns.

Meyer commented that the loss of Bowers is going to be a major part of the game since he considered him a top Heisman candidate.

The Facts

With all the controversy currently surrounding the University of Michigan’s alleged sign stealing scandal, Meyer brought his perspective to the table. He shut down the idea that everyone steals the opposing teams signs on the level that Michigan reportedly is.

Looking Around the League

Meyer, who spent several years as the head coach of Utah early in his career, commented on the current state of the program. He commended the team for its strong coaching and the performances they’ve been able to put on despite not bringing in the amount of five-star recruits compared to other schools.

Moving to the Big Ten, Meyer discussed how well Michigan has been playing despite the ongoing scandal investigations.

Moreover, Meyer said he expects more from Penn State this season after their loss to Ohio State. The biggest issue he saw with the team was their dysfunctional offense against a strong Buckeye defense.

Finally, Meyer was baffled by the struggles he saw from the University of Southern California defense.