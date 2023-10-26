Florida Women’s Golf Wins Third Straight Tournament

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators women’s golf team concluded their dominant fall season Wednesday by taking home their third straight tournament win. The tournament took place at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGolf/status/1717281082423517644

Florida Locked in on the Links

Although the Orange and Blue finished third on the first day of The Ally Tournament on Monday, the team brought it on Tuesday. After being four shots back, the Gators rallied and were able to take a commanding six-shot lead.

The team would pile on five more strokes to its lead to give them a statement 11-shot win (-1). Mississippi State (+10) was the runner up in the tournament.

As mentioned, Florida is coming off of back-to-back tournament wins. The team took care of business at the Glass City Invitational on Sept. 26. Then, the Gators went to North Carolina and dominated the Tar Heel Invitational on Oct. 10.

With all the great recent success, head coach Emily Glaser made sure to make it clear that it is okay to celebrate, but this group has a lot left to prove.

“We still have a lot of work to do but winning is tough in golf so we won’t take this for granted,” Glaser said in a FloridaGators.com article. “It’s great to prove to ourselves that we are capable.”

Filler on Fire

Heading into Day 3, Maisie Filler and Inès Archer were tied for fourth overall, only a couple of shots behind the Day 2 leader. However, the senior out of Palm Beach Gardens pulled away from the pack with her final round 66. With that scorecard, she would go on to win her second collegiate golf tournament in a row.

Coming into the fall season, there were high hopes for Filler. She became the fifth Gator to debut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur earlier this year. With this win, she is now the 13th player in the program to win a pair of individual events in a season.

Glaser said she isn’t surprised about this outcome for Filler.

“I’m really happy for Maisie but really not all that surprised,” Glaser said in the article. “She is really talented and has been on the verge of breaking through many times. I know this success will motivate her even more and give her the confidence to keep contending.”

Bring on Spring

The Ally Tournament marks the conclusion of the women’s fall season. They will pick things back up in the spring at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California, from Feb. 4-6.