Around the NFL: Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season continues Sunday, a week in which no team is on bye.

Cowboys Look to Lasso Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) travel to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) at AT&T Stadium.

The Rams are looking to rebound after a 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was 14/29 on passing attempts for 231 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Eight of Stafford’s completions were to rookie receiver Puka Nacua, who tallied up 154 receiving yards. Cooper Kupp, the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year, was quiet in the loss, catching just two passes for 29 yards.

Kicker Brett Maher struggled for Los Angeles. The veteran missed both 53 and 51-yard field goals while also missing an extra point attempt. Maher has since been released by the Rams, and won’t get the opportunity to face his former team.

Rams released veteran kicker Brett Maher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2023

To fill their need at kicker, the Rams signed Lukas Havrisik off of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. The southern California native will make his NFL debut on Sunday.

The Cowboys are well rested going into the matchup with the team on bye in Week 7.

Additionally, the Cowboys are riding a 10-game home winning streak. Their last loss at Jerry World came in Week 1 of the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two NFC teams face off at 1 p.m.

Eagles Fly to Washington

The Washington Commanders (3-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) in an NFC East duel.

This is the second matchup of the season between the two divisional rivals. The teams faced off at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4 in a thriller.

As the clock ran out in the fourth quarter, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell lasered a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson to tie the game at 31. The Commanders got the ball to start overtime, but punted. The Eagles then setup a 54-yard field goal for Jake Elliot to win the game 34-31.

THE PENNSYLVANIA KID SENDS US TO OT 📺 #WASvsPHI: FOX pic.twitter.com/dhwjJUx1Al — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 1, 2023

The Eagles sacked Howell five times in the previous matchup. and their season total of 24 is tied for fifth in the NFL.

Philadelphia’s offense has been electric through the first seven games. Philadelphia’s 26.6 points per game is fourth best in the NFL. The Commanders’ 27.1 points allowed per game is fourth worst in the NFL.

A historic run for AJ Brown 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Ls0Gl8dOMA — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2023

Moreover, the Eagles have won four of the past five matchups with Washington.

The teams face off at 1 p.m.

Contenders Clash – Bengals at 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) are at home against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) on Sunday.

Eyes on San Fran. pic.twitter.com/wxeT2QHWG1 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 24, 2023

The Bengals have won three of their last four after starting the season 0-2. The team is coming off of a Week 7 bye.

Cincy is hoping to use the bye to fix their offensive issues. The team’s 16.7 points per game is fifth worst in the league. To contrast, the Bengals averaged 26.1 points last year, which was seventh best in the league.

The Bengals offense has been unproductive as a whole. Cincinnati’s rushing attack has mustered just 69.8 yards per game, second worst in the NFL. Additionally, quarterback Joe Burrow has struggled. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging just 205 passing yards per game, and has seven passing touchdowns to four interceptions.

After starting the season 5-0, San Francisco has dropped its last two.

The 49ers’ most recent loss came on Monday to the Minnesota Vikings 22-17.

Running back Christian McCaffrey continued his dominance against the Vikings, tallying up 96 all purpose yards while also recording both a receiving and rushing touchdown. McCaffrey has scored at least one touchdown in each of his last 16 games, and a touchdown on Sunday would tie the NFL record set by Lenny Moore in 1964.

Quarterback Brock Purdy’s availability for Sunday is in question due to concussion protocol, but he did practice on Thursday in limited fashion. If Purdy is unavailable, backup Sam Darnold will take the field for San Francisco.

Brock Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's practice leading up to the Week 8 matchup. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 27, 2023

Both teams lost in their conference championship last season. The Super Bowl hopefuls face off at 4:25 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium.