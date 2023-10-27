Florida Set to Face Biggest Test of Season Against No. 1 Georgia

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators football team is set for their annual rivalry matchup with the the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs currently hold a record of 7-0 while the Gators are 5-2, and both teams are coming off of bye weeks.

Change in Bulldog Offense

Georgia will be without tight end Brock Bowers for Saturday’s matchup after Bowers suffered a high ankle sprain in their contest against Vanderbilt on Oct. 14. He is expected to miss at least a month for recovery. Oscar Delp will step in for Bowers. Wednesday, Gators linebacker Shemar James said the team has to prepare like any other game day for the matchup.

Georgia’s defense is without a doubt its greatest strength. They lead the nation in third-down defense, and quarterback Carson Beck has been very impactful on the third down. Wednesday, head coach Billy Napier said third down defense will be vital for the Gators’ success.

“I think you want to be good on third down defense,” Napier said. “Make them play third and long. I think they have done a good job on the early downs creating those passing downs.”

Passing Force

Florida’s passing game has been efficient so far this season, leading the Gators to a 3-1 SEC record. Quarterback Graham Mertz has recorded a 76% completion percentage and is also coming off of his most impressive game in his collegiate career against South Carolina. Mertz completed 30 of his 48 passes for 423 yards and three touchdowns.

Georgia has had a consistent defense throughout recent seasons, and they have continued to show their strength this year. Therefore, the the Gators offensive line will face a test. Offensive lineman Austin Barber said the group understands how important their role is on Saturday.

Napier said one of the main differences between this year’s team and last year’s team is the growth in leadership. He said they have leaders at every position, and players are more vocal.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. in Jacksonville.