Gator-Bulldogs Game Location in Jeopardy

The Florida-Georgia game location is in jeopardy due to planned renovations at the Everbank stadium.

According to the Associated Press, the two schools are exploring alternative neutral site locations.

Florida, Georgia reportedly exploring alternative neutral-site locations for rivalry game in 2026, 2027 https://t.co/n4j1rpb6NP — Dawgs247 (@Dawgs247) October 29, 2023

When asked about the situation, Steve McClain, Florida’s senior associate athletic director, initially referred to Chip Howard’s statement given to The Associated Press.

Howard, the deputy athletic director at UF, said:

“We have a great relationship with the City of Jacksonville and like everyone else are closely following what the potential stadium renovations could look like.”

When asked for further comment, McClain said that Howard’s comment was the “only response” they had.

According to the AP’s Mark Long, administrators want to let cities like Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Tampa bid on the game. Cities with NFL-ready stadiums and the home stadiums for the Gators and the Bulldogs are the primary targets for the 2026 and 2027 games.

Recruiting

One factor at play is recruiting. Holding the game in Gainesville and Athens would allow coaches to talk to recruits. Under NCAA rules, coaches can’t interact with them at neutral sites.

While Georgia’s head coach Kirby Smart has walked back last year’s statements about the advantages of having the game in Athens, his original point is still important. It is a competitive advantage to show recruits, who come to the game, the campus and the team’s facility.

Money

According to AP, both teams are guaranteed a $1.25 million payday. They also receive a portion of revenue from concessions and tickets when they play in Jacksonville. In 2024 and 2025, the guaranteed amount increases to $1.5 million. When adding the concession and ticket sales, the amount is over $3 million.

In comparison, AP reported that UF generates between $2 million and $5 million.

Cities that bid on the game have financial incentives as well. The Gators’ and Bulldogs’ faithful brings in at least $30 million during the weekend events, according to Jacksonville’s mayor Lenny Curry in an interview with Action News Jax in 2021.

In the chaos, one thing remains. Whenever the game is played, it will be the first time the game will be played outside of Jacksonville in more than 30 years.