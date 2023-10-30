Billy Napier Remains Confident Heading into Arkansas

Share Facebook

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are down after a blowout loss to rival Georgia, but they are not out.

The Gators were dominated by the Bulldogs in Jacksonville, but head coach Billy Napier remains confident in his team ahead of this week’s game against Arkansas.

Staying Confident After Tough Loss

Following a disappointing performance in the Florida-Georgia game, Billy Napier stated that “everything matters,” from roster depth, to the team environment, situational football and game management. While the game did not go as planned for his squad, Napier called some of the mistakes “very fixable,” while pointing out that there were also some positives.

With a tough loss to a bitter rival still lingering, Napier stresses the importance of staying positive and focusing on the present moment.

Looking Ahead to Arkansas

While the Razorbacks are just 2-6 on the year, and 0-5 in conference play, Napier emphasizes that it will be not be easy playing the Hogs. Florida’s head coach challenged all parts of the organization to put forth their best effort this week.

“We need to be operating at our best, firing on all cylinders Napier said, “We need to lead our people, we need to impact our people, and get consumed with preparing for this game. This will be a challenge.

Arkansas’ offense will look a little different this week after offensive coordinator Dan Enos was fired following their last game. Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will take over as interim OC. With the Razorbacks coming off a bye last week, Napier spoke on what to expect from their offense.

More Than Just the Uniforms

The Florida Gators will wear black uniforms for the first time in school history this weekend in the Swamp. While the uniforms are the highlight for many fans, Napier emphasizes the cause behind the blackout.

Each player will wear one of five core values on their nameplate: honor, courage, commitment, excellence and integrity. These values were selected by state and local military branches.

With a great cause and a sold-out crowd, the Gators will look to bounce back against Arkansas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.