Week 10: College Football Playoff Rankings

On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee released its first ranking of the season. Michigan and Florida State round out the top four, while Washington is just outside this group at No. 5.

The Associated Press and Coaches Polls have Ohio State at No. 1 over Georgia.

1. Ohio State

First-round rankings for the College Football Playoff place Ohio State atop the list.

In the CFP selection committee’s rankings, Ohio State topped Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington thanks to their wins over Penn State and Notre Dame this season. Ohio State is the only team among the five unbeaten teams at the top of the rankings with two wins over teams in the top 15.

The Buckeyes have played a much stronger schedule to date than Georgia. They have two top-15 victories, over Penn State (No. 11) and Notre Dame (No. 15).

2. Georgia

The strength of Georgia’s schedule probably contributes to its ranking above Michigan. A third national championship in as many years would cement Georgia’s place in college football history. The Bulldogs have continued to dominate through the regular season despite multiple injuries – including Brock Bowers.

As Georgia prepares for the postseason, it will have three consecutive games against Top 25 teams.

3. Michigan

In addition to having already overcome Jim Harbaugh’s suspension, Michigan is also looking to silence outside noise about yet another NCAA investigation.

Despite being the gold standard of the Big Ten in recent seasons, Michigan still needs to beat Ohio State and Penn State to remain a top team heading into the College Football Playoff.

4. Florida State

Florida State continues its rise back toward the top of college football, taking care of business early in the season with wins over LSU and Clemson.

Now through the toughest stretch of the schedule, the Seminoles must take care of business to keep their postseason hopes alive in the ACC and CFP.

