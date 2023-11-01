Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Fall to .500 After Loss to Clippers

The Orlando Magic were defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night, 118-102. Orlando now sits at 2-2 on the season.

 

Tale Of Two Halves

The Magic were ahead and in control throughout the first half. However, it was mostly due to the Clippers’ early shooting struggles. Los Angeles shot 33.3 % in the first half and were saved by their defense according to coach Ty Lue. The second half was a completely different story.

The Clippers went 17-23 from the field in the third alone, outscoring the Magic by 20. The quarter included a 26-6 run for the Clippers, and they never looked back.

Orlando shot 46.9 percent from the field throughout the contest but struggled from three and the free throw line. The Magic shot 23.3% from three and 57.6% (19-33) from the free throw line, which are hard numbers to win with. They were outscored by a total of 19 points in the second half.

Stepping Up

Clippers star Paul George led all scorers with 27 points, despite missing all six of his first quarter shots. Russell Westbrook scored 18 (16 in the third), to go along with six rebounds and seven assists. Bones Hyland and Norman Powell each chipped in 17 to round out the scoring for Los Angeles.

The Magic pieced together a balanced scoring effort with six players in double figures. Led by Paolo Banchero with 15 points in 32 minutes and followed by Franz Wagner with 14 and 8 rebounds.

Moritz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony all also finished in double figures to lead Orlando’s scoring.

What’s Next?

The Magic will face the Utah Jazz tomorrow night. It will be the last game of their road trip before returning home for a series of games. They are currently in a five-way tie for the 5th seed in the Eastern conference.

The Clippers face their cross-town rival Lakers tonight on ESPN. They sit near the top of the West and have high expectations after acquiring star James Harden from Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

