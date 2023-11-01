Las Vegas Raiders Fire Head Coach and General Manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday night that they have relieved HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler of their duties.

Raiders relieve HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler of their duties. pic.twitter.com/oEfMcDmIsO — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2023

The move comes just a day after Las Vegas was defeated by the Detroit Lions, 26-14, on Monday Night Football. The Raiders dropped to 3-5 in what has been another disappointing start to the season.

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave,” said owner Mark Davis in a statement.

McDaniels and Ziegler Hired

McDaniels and Ziegler were both hired in January of 2022, in which they inherited a 10-7 team coming off of its first playoff appearance since 2016.

With these new hires, and a few big-name additions including WR Davante Adams and DE Chandler Jones, the Raiders were ready to improve.

However, that did not happen. The new regime ended with a 9-16 record and zero playoff appearances. McDaniels finished his tenure with the third worst record of any Raiders head coach with at least 25 games.

Raiders’ Struggles

Las Vegas has suffered embarrassing losses in the McDaniels-Ziegler era.

In 2022, they blew a 20-0 lead to the Arizona Cardinals. They got shut out in New Orleans, a game where the offense failed to cross midfield. They also lost to the Colts in what was interim coach Jeff Saturday’s first game coaching above the high-school level.

Just two weeks ago, the Raiders fell to the Chicago Bears, 30-12, who were starting undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.

Las Vegas moved on from nine-year starter Derek Carr this past offseason.

To replace him, former 49er Jimmy Garroppolo was signed to a three-year, $72.75 million contract.

Garroppolo has appeared in only two and a half games for the black and silver due to a concussion and back injuries. Despite this, he leads the league in interceptions thrown with nine.

Las Vegas plans to start rookie Adrian O’Connell moving forward.

This year, the Raiders currently have one of the worst offenses in the league. They rank No. 31 in total offense, dead last in rushing yards per game and No. 30 in points per game.

Who Will Take Over?

Las Vegas has named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as the interim HC.

Pierce will be the 12th head coach for the Raiders, including interims, over the last 20 years. That is the most of any franchise in that span.

Pierce will make his debut as a head coach this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Current assistant GM Champ Kelly will serve as interim GM.

The Raiders plan to undergo a “comprehensive search” for a head coach and general manager after the season is completed.