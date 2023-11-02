Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Heat Hope to End 4-Game Losing Streak

The Miami Heat are off to a cold start to the 2023-24 season after Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets brought their record to 1-4.

The Heat are on a 4-game losing streak after the Nets managed to come back from a 15-point shortage in the second half. This is their worst start to a season since 2007, when they lost their first five games.

Miami was up by 16 points in the first half before the Nets were able to outscore them. Brooklyn guard Armoni Brooks played for 16 minutes. During this, the Nets outscored Miami 55-25 and Brooks dropped 17 points.

Heat Vs. Wizards

Miami’s next opponent, the Washington Wizards, are not looking much better. The Wizards are 1-3 after a loss to the 3-2 Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.  Washington beat the Heat 114-108 in their last matchup in April.

Injury Report

Miami

Power forward Kevin Love is listed as day-to-day due to a left shoulder injury. He did not play against the Nets.

Small forward Caleb Martin is day-to-day because of a knee injury. He has not played since the season opener.

Washington

Center Daniel Gafford is day-to day with a left ankle sprain. He did not play on Wednesday.

The tip for the two lowest teams in the Eastern Conference is set at 8 on Friday night in Miami.

