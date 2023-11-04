Florida Gators Fall 39-36 in Overtime to Arkansas in The Swamp

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators were taken down by the Arkansas Razorbacks 39-36 in overtime on Saturday afternoon. The Gators are now 5-4 on the season, while Arkansas takes their first SEC win of the season.

First Half

Ahead of the game, the Gators suffered a few injuries. A knee injury sidelined linebacker Shemar James for the entire season, while upper body injuries sidelined defensive lineman Cam Jackson and defensive back Tyreak Sapp.

The Gators kicked off the game with a 14-0 deficit against the Arkansas Razorbacks within the first two minutes. Although the Gators overcame to tie the score at 17-17 by halftime, it was evident the Razorbacks came to The Swamp ready to play.

HE SAID GIMMIE DAT pic.twitter.com/GSOf7Mjk9E — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

From there, Arkansas’ offense mostly stagnated. Before halftime, the team punted or committed a turnover on four consecutive drives after its opening score.

With four sacks and five tackles for loss, Florida’s defense exploited Arkansas’s weak offensive line. Graham Mertz gained a total of 14-19 for 94 yards and two touchdowns. It was a career day for Tre Wilson who finished with two touchdown catches by halftime.

By the end of the second quarter, Trey Smack was faced with a 46-yard field goal attempt after the Gators failed to convert on 3rd-and-5. With 29 seconds left before halftime, the sophomore kicker converts to tie the game.

Second Half

While struggling offensively, Mertz was slow to get up after taking a shot while rolling out left in the third quarter. Redshirt freshman quarterback Max Brown replaced him on the field for one play before returning to the field for Florida’s next offensive series.

Gators linebacker Scooby Williams and cornerback Jaydon Hill split the takeaway after Arkansas missed a field goal following Mertz’s injury and fumbled the ball away on the next series.

On the play, Mertz threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall, giving Florida its first lead of the day, 23-20, with 1:38 left in the third quarter. Florida’s extra-point attempt was botched by a bad snap.

A five-score exchange ensued in the fourth quarter between Arkansas and Florida. Just under the five-minute mark, KJ Jefferson scored a 25-yard Razorbacks touchdown, followed by Trevor Etienne’s 26-yard burst to end the Gators’ three-play, 72-yard drive.

With 33 seconds left, Arkansas tied the game at 33 thanks to a 49-yard field goal by Cam Little. The Razorbacks held a 33-30 lead at that point. To avoid overtime, Florida needed to drive 75 yards to get the ball. With eight seconds left on the clock, Coach Billy Napier sent Smack out for a last-gasp field goal attempt despite chunk gains of 15, 16, and 20 yards.

From 44 yards out, Smack’s attempt went wide forcing overtime.

Overtime

Florida gained only four yards and a field goal was forced by Arkansas’ defense when it won the coin toss. Smack converted from 39 yards out.

Josh Braun, a former Gator offensive lineman, was penalized for holding on the Hogs’ next possession. A critical 20 yards were gained by Jefferson when he saw an opening on the next snap.

The Arkansas team then took advantage of Raheim Sanders‘ 11-yard rush to get to the four-yard line. The game-winning touchdown came from a slant route Jefferson executed from the shotgun on 1st and 4.

A WIN IN GAINESVILLE pic.twitter.com/JtjHacjwZ8 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

Up Next

Next Saturday, Florida will take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge as part of its three-game slate against top-14 opponents.