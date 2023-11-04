Frankfurt Set to Host First NFL Game; Second in Germany

Share Facebook

Twitter

Patrick Mahomes has played games in many places. Some stand out, like the Super Bowls in Tampa Bay and Arizona or the annual games in famed Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Denver. Others are more low-key. In college, he hit places like Manhattan, Kansas; Stillwater, Oklahoma or Ames, Iowa. He also played an international game in 2019 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico.

Now, he is across the Atlantic with the Kansas City Chiefs to play a highly anticipated matchup against the Miami Dolphins. It’s the first time Mahomes will play in Europe in front of a rowdy and passionate Frankfurt crowd.

“I’ve had this game circled knowing Chiefs Kingdom is in Germany,” Mahomes said. “I want them to be able to see us first hand and I’m excited to be able to play out here.”

Mahomes is not the only one experiencing a European sports environment for the first time. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel arrived in Germany with the team on Tuesday and said it is his first time in Europe.

Although McDaniel has not explored Frankfurt much this week, he said there is evident demand for football in Germany, and this game is an unbelievable opportunity for his team and the NFL.

“It didn’t take long for this game to sell out,” he said. “There’s an interest. We’re pretty honored to have people pay money, their hard-earned money to come watch us do what we commit our professional lives to. I’ve never been to Europe. I’m a history major. This is awesome.”

Football in Germany is relatively new. The first regular season game played in the country dates back to last season. In Munich, another Florida team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beat the Seattle Seahawks in front of a crowd of 69,811.

David Jensen, who is the head of content at SPORTFIVE, said in an article from Forbes that an estimated 2 million people wanted to go to last year’s game.

That the game sold out in minutes provides some evidence of an intense following of American football in Germany, and players and coaches know how exciting this game is for fans of the sport and in Frankfurt. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has coached in multiple international games in his 25 years as head coach, expects a unique atmosphere.

“The fans are going to be loud both offense and defense,” he said. “That’s okay, we like that. To have a fanbase in Europe is a big thing. Over the years, you’ve seen this grow in the National Football League. To see it potentially worldwide, it’s a great thing.”

Deutsche Bank Park, the stadium where both teams will play, has a rich history of international competition. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is excited to play there and follow in the footsteps of different football players.

“In 2006, FIFA World Cup was there,” Butker said. “Looking at all the teams, David Beckham played there, Ronaldo, a lot of top soccer players and growing up as a soccer player makes me pretty excited.”

Mahomes seemed more excited about the stadium’s atmosphere than its history. The two-time MVP has big game experience with noisy and energetic crowds. He expects another one in a few hours in Frankfurt for a massive game against Miami with possible playoff implications come December.

To lead his team, he will rely on his Super Bowl experience. With people from all over attending America’s big game every year, fans can often “be cheering from both sides and there’s energy the entire game.”

“You enjoy the atmosphere especially before the game starts,” he said. “But once the football gets going, you focus on your job and how you can execute that job.”