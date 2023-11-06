Chargers Set to Face Off With Jets

Share Facebook

The Chargers will take on the Jets on this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. Here’s some storylines to look out for before kickoff.

The Jets are doing just fine

After losing Aaron Rodgers minutes into his debut, media and fans wrote off the Jets. However, thanks to their stellar defense and an offense that’s doing just enough, the Jets find themselves at 4-3 and second in the AFC East. With a win tonight, New York could jump into the playoff picture and draw level with the Bengals, Steelers and Browns.

The Jets defense carries this team. It gives up just 18.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

The offense has struggled. Zach Wilson has been better than he was last year, but the Jets really aren’t much of a threat when he’s on the field. They gain the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL and score the 26th-most points.

The Chargers are…

No one really knows. This team should be better than 3-4, but it has played a tough schedule. Their losses this year are to the Chiefs, Cowboys, Dolphins and Titans. Three of those four are at least two wins over .500.

They rank eighth in yards per game and ninth in points per game, well above league average. They have also given the ball away just six times all year, second best in the NFL.

However, the defense ranks 31st in yards conceded per game and 23rd in points given up per game.

Players to watch

NYJ: LB Quincy Williams – Williams ranks third amongst all linebackers in the NFL this year, according to PFF. His strength is playing against the run, and he’ll need to do it tonight against the always dangerous Austin Ekeler.

– Williams ranks third amongst all linebackers in the NFL this year, according to PFF. His strength is playing against the run, and he’ll need to do it tonight against the always dangerous Austin Ekeler. LAC: QB Justin Herbert – Herbert is a star… right? He’s been fine this year, but nothing special. He’ll have quite the challenge on his hands tonight, as this Jets defense gets after you in the pocket and locks receivers down on the edge.

– Herbert is a star… right? He’s been fine this year, but nothing special. He’ll have quite the challenge on his hands tonight, as this Jets defense gets after you in the pocket and locks receivers down on the edge. NYJ: DL Quinnen Williams – Williams has been awesome this year. His stats don’t pop at you, but he’s been excellent. He also ranks third in the league at his given position.

– Williams has been awesome this year. His stats don’t pop at you, but he’s been excellent. He also ranks third in the league at his given position. LAC: K Cameron Dicker– A kicker? That’s boring. Well yes, unless it’s this one. Dicker has been one of the best kickers in the NFL for the last two years. He’s 11-fo-12 on field goals this year, including being 5-for-6 on 40+ yarders. The Jets tend to keep games close, so a big kick might be key tonight if the Chargers want to pick up their fourth win.

What YOU need to know

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

Lines: LAC -3.5, O/U: 40.5