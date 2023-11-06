Gator Women’s Basketball Opens the Season

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators Women’s basketball team opens their season tonight in an exciting double header in the O’Connell Center. Florida will take on North Florida at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game against Loyola Maryland at 8 p.m.

The Gators Last Season

The Gators finished the 2022-2023 season with a 19-15 record (5-11 conference). They ended their season after losing to Bowling Green in the WNIT quarterfinals, which was their longest postseason run since 2013. The Gators also secured back-to-back winning seasons (2021-2022; 2022-2023) for the first time since the 2012-2013 and 2013-2014 seasons. At home, Florida boasted an 11-5 record, and secured six road wins.

Last Week’s Exhibition

On Wednesday, the Gators unofficially opened their season with an exhibition game against Florida Southern in the O’Connell Center. They secured a dominant 93-43 victory, shooting 49% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. Senior transfer Aliyah Matharu led the Gators in scoring, hitting 10 of her 19 attempts for 20 points. Returning seniors Leilani Correa and Ra Shaya Kyle followed closely, with 18 and 17 points respectively. Freshman Laila Reynolds made her Gator debut, adding 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. Florida Southern led for only 11 seconds of the game before the Gators took over. Florida led 21-16 after the first quarter and 43-24 at the half.

Monday’s Matchup

The Florida Gators will take on the North Florida Osprey for the first time since December 2020. In series history, the Gators have won all six matchups. With one transfer (Aliyah Matharu) and four returning players (Ra Shaya Kyle, Faith Dut, Alberte Rimdal, Leilani Correa), the Gators starting lineup looks promising. The team also gained three more transfers (Kenza Salgues, Alexia Dizeko, Eriny Kindred) and freshman McDonald’s All American, Reynolds. Florida will take the court this season with head coach Kelly Rae Finley, who has led the team since February 2022.

