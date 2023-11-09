Union County Begins Promising Playoff Run

Share Facebook

High School Football playoffs are set to kick off this week. Union County is projected to make a solid playoff run and can easily upset some of the bigger names in 1R.

Battle-Hardened Team

Union County is a team that hasn’t been a stranger to adversity. With a (6-3) record, the Tigers have been anything but perfect. However, they seek to learn from every loss they take. Their schedule had them facing as many difficult teams as they could.

According to head coach Andrew Thomas, Union County is playing the best football they have all year, right now. Despite losing an entire load of seniors last year, younger players have stepped up to the call.

Winning Culture for Union County

Under Coach Andrew Thomas, Union County has seen years of prominent success and many deep playoff runs. Seeing the Tigers in the regional finals or state semis has become a perennial occurrence. In fact, their (6-3) winning record this year can be seen as a “down year” when compared to previous seasons.

In Coach Thomas’s words, it’s not as special for the Tigers to make the playoffs compared to other programs. It’s expected of the Tigers. Instead, their focused on how to get out of the region and make it to states.

Hilliard Matchup

Union County and Hilliard have faced off in a similar matchup two years ago. The Tigers gave Hilliard a beat down in that regional semis matchup, beating Hilliard (52-14). It’s difficult to gauge how the matchup will pan out between these two teams. As the two teams we saw face off with each other two years ago are long gone now. In addition, there are no common opponents between the two.

Per Coach Thomas, Union County does feel that they have a physical advantage on Hilliard. However, they know that this is playoff football. Meaning anything can happen at anytime. So the Tigers have to stick to their game plan and play their style of football, not Hilliard’s.