Buchholz Football Begins Playoff Run

Buchholz High School Football (10-0) is set to host Mosley (6-4) Thursday night at Citizens Field. The Bobcats have earned the No. 1 seed in their region and are the No. 8 team in Florida. Both teams are competing in the Regional Quarterfinals of the playoffs.

1st Round Playoff Game details now official. 🏈 @BuchholzFB🆚Mosely HS

🕰️ Thursday 11/9 7:30pm

📍 Citizens Field (Gainesville, FL)

🎟️ Tix only available at https://t.co/9tHBQ1lIhn

📺 Live stream on @NFHSNetwork #BelieveInBuchholz #GoCats pic.twitter.com/qtP0C2aR9s — Buchholz HS Football (@BuchholzFB) November 5, 2023

Undefeated Season

The Bobcats did not lose a regular season game this year under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Chuck Bell. Bell was appointed after long-time coach Mark Whittemore stepped down.

Buchholz has not lost a game this year by more than 14 points and has outscored opponents 403-132. Despite their dominance all year, Coach Bell said in an interview with Steve Russell on Wednesday, the Bobcat’s playoff approach is to treat everyone as if they’re 0-0. Bell and the Cats know Mosley is going to come out with a lot of passion and the team looks to match that energy.

Scouting the Opponent

Although Mosley has a few losses on the year, the Dolphins have some athletic guys that perform better than a lot of high school football players. Quarterback, Sammy Freitas has thrown 22 touchdown passes this year and has a completion percentage of 63.5% according to MaxPreps.

Another star for the Dolphins is ATH Jack Massey. Massey has amounted 8 receiving TDs this year and averages 65.3 receiving yards a game.

Mosley’s most notable win this season would have to be a 29-28 victory over panhandle powerhouse Niceville. The Mosley underdogs were able to knock off the No.2 seeded Eagles earlier this season and could present a threat to the Bobcats with the same gameplay Thursday night.

While Mosley has versatile athletes, Buchholz may have an advantage when it comes to skill set. The Dolphins play multiple players on both sides of the ball and Buchholz has specialized players in every position. Coach Bell expects the Dolphins to present a game plan that opponents haven’t seen this year and to come out angry, ready to fight.

Star-Powered Bobcats

Buchholz has many stars on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. Young sophomore quarterback Trace Johnson has thrown 9 TDs this year and has QBR of 118.6. His main targets include Quinton Cutler and University of Florida commit, Myles Graham. Cutler and Graham have combined for 9 touchdowns this season and Cutler averages 110 rushing yards a game.

The Bobcats also have a lot of incentive for getting past the final four hump. Buchholz has reached this milestone the past two seasons and is looking to take the next step and reach the state championship. Coach Bell says the ‘Cats used the talk of this year being for “rebuilding” as motivation throughout the season and will continue through the playoffs.

Game Time

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Citizens Field, where the Bobcats and Dolphins will square off in the first round of the playoffs.