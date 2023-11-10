Gator Women’s Basketball Defeats Bethune Cookman

Share Facebook

For the eighth time in team history, the Florida women’s basketball team defeated the Bethune Cookman Wildcats. The final score was 83-69. After the home win the Gators move on to 2-0 on the regular season.

Starting Off Strong

The Gators secured possession at the start of Quarter 1, thanks to senior Faith Dut. They then took the lead early on, and after a timeout with four minutes left in the quarter the Gators led 10-4. After a half-court shot buzzer beater from Alexia Dizeko, the score was 19-10 at the conclusion of Quarter 1.

https://x.com/GatorsWBK/status/1722756762393346363?s=20

Going into the second quarter, the Gators were able to continue holding the lead, quickly getting 10 points ahead of the Wildcats. Notably, Kenza Salgues was able to snag back-to-back three pointers and she had a standout performance on the three point line through the entirety of the match up. Quarter 2 concluded with a score of 36-29, Gators still in the lead.

https://x.com/GatorsWBK/status/1722761861756748015?s=20

After The Half

Early into Quarter 3, Leilani Correa had a quick steal that resulted in a layup.

https://x.com/GatorsWBK/status/1722767614160797883?s=20

The Gators put up 26 points in the quarter, the highest scoring quarter for the Gators during the Bethune Cookman match up.

Aliyah Matharu continued to be an offensive force in the second half. She led the team in points scored for the game (25) and was only two points away from her career high (27). Ra Shaya Kyle was right behind her, putting up 15 points in the game.

Final score…83-69 Gators.

Up Next

The Gators will play again at home next Monday, as they face Florida A&M at 8pm.