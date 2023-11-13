Gators Women’s Hoops takes on FAMU

Share Facebook

The Gators women’s basketball team hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers at the O’Connell Center at 8 p.m. Monday.

Hot Start

The Gators are 2-0 after beating North Florida 82-65 and Bethune-Cookman 83-69. The Rattlers enter at 0-2.

Start to the Season

Just two games into the season, the Florida Gators are averaging 82.5 points per game. The Gators have an average scoring margin of 15.5. On top of that, the Gators are shooting at 49.3% and an impressive 66% from the charity stripe. In terms of rebounding, the Gators are averaging 40 rebounds a game. They are also averaging 4.5 blocks and 4.5 steals per game.

Star Spotlight

One player to keep an eye on is Aliyah Matharu. Matharu dropped 25 points, three rebounds and six assists in the win against Bethune-Cookman. Not only that, but she shot 11-for-19 from the field. Two games into the season and Matharu is averaging 15 points a game and a 60% shooting percentage. Ra Shaya Kyle also had some big contributions to the win with 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Kyle was also a big factor in their win against UNF, scoring another 15 points, another 12 rebounds and a block and an assist. Guard Leilani Correa had a stand out performance against UNF, scoring 21 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Aliyah Matharu tonight: 25 PTS | 3 REB | 6 AST | 11-19 FG Florida defeated Bethune-Cookman 83-69! #NCAAW | @GatorsWBK pic.twitter.com/LXh2Y6fUOL — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) November 10, 2023

There’s no doubt that the Gators have been off to a hot start recently. Their season will not only be put to the test tonight against FAMU, but they also have to get ready for their game against their in-state rivals, the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles. It’s clear that the Gators are showing that they have what it takes to dominate, and if they capitalize on their momentum for their upcoming games, they could prove that they are a top 25 team.