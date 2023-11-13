Around the NFL: Week 10

Share Facebook

Twitter

Recapping some of the biggest results from NFL Week 10 action.

Thursday Night Football: Bears 16, Panthers 13

Chicago did just enough to squeak past a rebuilding Panthers team. The offense didn’t wow anyone, but D’Onta Foreman (80 rush yards and one touchdown) was the standout performer.

Defensively, the Bears were very good. T.J. Edwards led the way with 12 tackles, while Kyler Gordon racked up eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection. The secondary locked Adam Thielen and Co. down, as it allowed just 170 yards and zero touchdowns.

Texans 30, Bengals 27

The Texans are good? The Texans are good.

The C.J. Stroud train continues to pick up steam, as the rookie threw for 356 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s fifth win. His main target was Noah Brown, as the breakout receiver picked up 172 yards on eight catches.

The offensive line was very good as well, allowing just one sack and helping running back Devin Singletary pick up 150 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, they weren’t great but did have some huge plays against a good Bengals offense. Sheldon Rankins had a monster day, as he sacked Burrow three times. DeAndre Houston-Carson and Shaquill Griffin each snagged an interception.

Finally, a tip of the cap to Matt Ammendola. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, 3-for-3 on extra points and booted the game-winner as time expired.

Turn us allllll the way up 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/iXLs1181Un — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 13, 2023

Vikings 27, Saints 19

Josh Dobbs might be able to save the Vikings season. He stepped up yet again, tallying 312 total yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Hockenson was his go-to target, finishing with 11 catches, 134 yards and a touchdown.

The defense was pretty good as well. Harrison Phillips and Danielle Hunter continue to lead a scary defensive line, while Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon each had a pick in Jameis Winston’s return.

49ers 34, Jaguars 3

Niner fans, breathe. Y’all will be fine. The offense is finally back, and San Francisco once again stands alone atop the NFC West.

Browns 33, Ravens 31

The red-hot Ravens shockingly blew a 24-9 lead in this one, giving up three scores in the final nine minutes.

Deshaun Watson came up clutch, finding his main men Amari Cooper and David Njoku six times each. The defense gave up quite a few points, but Greg Newsome II saved the day with a pick-six in the fourth quarter to draw the Browns within a point before a walk-off field goal put the game away.

NEWSOME WITH THE PICK 6 pic.twitter.com/ZU7Q4R2SBV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 12, 2023

Lions 41, Chargers 38

Points! Points! Points!

The Lions are so fun this year. That’s really all you can say about this team. The defense wasn’t great on Sunday, as Keenan Allen ran circles around the secondary for three hours. Herbert tossed four touchdowns to complement his 323 yards.

But it wasn’t enough. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery led the way as Detroit’s offense ran riot on LA’s defense. Lions go to 7-2 and now hold sole possession of second in the NFC.