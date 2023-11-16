Georgia and Tennessee Face Off in SEC East Matchup

Share Facebook

The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) travel to Neyland Stadium to face No.21 Tennessee (7-3) Saturday. Georgia is 7-0 in conference play, while Tennessee is 3-4.

Dawgs Continue to Build Momentum

Georgia continues to show its strength with big wins against Top-25-ranked SEC teams. The Bulldogs most recently destroyed Lane Kiffin’s Rebels 52-17.

The Bulldogs totaled 611 yards to the Rebels’ 352. Georgia’s defense held QB Jaxson Dart to 112 yards and 1 interception, his lowest totals of the year.

With players like Malaki Starks on the defensive end of the ball, it’s easy for the Bulldogs to hold teams to low amounts of points. Starks was named a Bronko Nagurski Trophy Finalist which is presented to the best defensive player in college football.

Georgia’s offense continues to roll behind the leadership of Carson Beck. Beck had another huge game against the Rebels with 306 yards passing on 18-25. Beck also amounted 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Ladd McConkey continues to be a main target for Beck with 81 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss. Brock Bowers is back from injury and looks to regain a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball.

Volunteers Struggle Against Ranked SEC Opponents

Tennessee cannot seem to find enough offensive power against Top-25-ranked teams. The Volunteers most recently lost 36-7 to the Missouri Tigers.

Joe Milton III had a decent game for Tennessee with 267 passing yards and 1 touchdown. However, the Volunteers’ offense had a few errors with an interception late in the game and 2 fumbles lost.

Missouri’s offense swamped Tennessee on the ground and held the Vols to only 83 rushing yards. The Volunteers had to punt six times and went 5/13 on 3rd down. Tennessee has used the run game to help the passing game progress and will look to improve upon this against Georgia.

Tennessee needs to show up with a lot more firepower and better decision making against one of the best teams in the country.

Kickoff

The Volunteers look to be the first team to upset the undefeated Bulldogs this season alongside 102,000 fans in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will face a serious test against this highly efficient Bulldogs team.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.