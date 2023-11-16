USMNT players celebrate with goalkeeper Matt Turner after beating Canada in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.

CONCACAF Nations League Preview: USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Joseph Torviso November 16, 2023 MLS, Soccer, Uncategorized, USA Soccer, World Cup 29 Views

The CONCACAF Nations League knockout rounds begin tonight as the United States take on Trinidad and Tobago in the first leg of the quarter-final draw.

History of Rivalry

Both teams have matched up against each other 28 times, with the USMNT coming up victorious in 21 games, tying four and losing three.

Perhaps the biggest game between the two nations was in 2017. The United States traveled to Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10 for the final matchday of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.  A win would have granted them third place in the group and a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The US found themselves 2-0 down at halftime after an unfortunate own goal from Omar Gonzalez in the 17′ and a 30-yard strike from Alvin Jones in the 37′. A young Christian Pulisic was able to find the net right after halftime in the 47′, but it was too little too late for the USMNT.

Trinidad and Tobago, with nothing to play for, beat the United States 2-1 and the USMNT missed out on their first World Cup since 1986.

U.S. Dominance

Since the inauguration of the CONCACAF Nations League in 2019, the USMNT have won the trophy every year of the competitions existence.

The first final took place on June 6, 2021 due to Covid-19. The United States beat Mexico 3-2 after extra time thanks to a Christian Pulisic penalty 114′ and an Ethan Horvath penalty kick save in 120′ + 4.

The second final took place on June 18, 2023 between the United States and Canada. Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun both found the back of the net in the first half to make it 2-0.  The US comfortably played out the remainder of the 90 minutes and were victorious for the second time.

The USMNT are now looking to win their third Nations League title.

Trinidad and Tobago Qualification

Unlike the United States, the Soca Warriors had to qualify for the competition through the group stage. They finished second in league A group A earning nine points in four games.

They won three games and lost one. Their top goal scorers with two goals each were attacking midfielder Nathaniel James and forward Reon Moore.

You can catch the game Thursday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on TNT.

