South Carolina Set to Host Kentucky

Share Facebook

Twitter

South Carolina will host Kentucky in each team’s last SEC matchup of the regular season. The Gamecocks will look to keep their bowl game hopes alive with a victory over the Wildcats. If they can pull it off, this will be Shane Beamer’s third-straight bowl game appearance. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Matchup History

This game will be the 35th meeting between these two football programs. South Carolina leads the all-time series at 19-14-1, but Kentucky has won seven of the last 10 meetings. Last year, though, the Gamecocks pulled off the upset of a then-13th-ranked Wildcats squad. MarShawn Lloyd rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the 24-14 victory.

Wildcats Woes

Despite starting off the season 5-0, including a road win over then-22nd-ranked Florida, Kentucky has fallen apart in the second half of the season. The Wildcats have dropped four of their last five conference games, most recently falling to 8th-ranked Alabama 49-21.

The Crimson Tide came out swinging early, scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter. For the Wildcats, the game was basically over before it even started. Their struggles continued throughout the first half as they went into the locker room down 28-7 after 30 minutes of play. During the second half, the situation did not improve as Alabama continued to dominate in the win.

The Kentucky defense had no answer for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who tossed three touchdown passes and rushed for just as many more.

Jalen Milroe is the first player with 3 Pass TD and 3 Rush TD in a game in Alabama history. pic.twitter.com/bMX2Sob7dy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 11, 2023

South Carolina Strikes Back

Despite a midseason four-game skid, the Gamecocks have won back-to-back games over Vanderbilt and Jacksonville State. Spencer Rattler looked sharp completing 28 of his 36 passes for 351 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

The Gamecocks’ defense looked sharp as well, allowing the Commodores into the end zone just once in their 42-6 home victory.

We scored on this play 😎 pic.twitter.com/B0HqJ45SGe — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 11, 2023

Players to Watch

On the Wildcats side, standout running back Ray Davis will look to break 1,000 rushing yards on the season. Currently, Davis has 929 yards on the ground and has made 11 trips into the end zone.

For South Carolina, Xavier Legette has amassed 1,093 receiving yards so far this season. But that’s not even the most impressive part. He only has 59 receptions on the season, which means he averages 18.5 yards per reception. Legette has also scored five touchdowns, which is just the cherry on top.

Words From Beamer

Ahead of this matchup, Shane Beamer spoke on the talent on Kentucky’s side of the ball. He says they’re a very well-coached team with a lot of fantastic players on both sides of the ball.