Buccaneers Travel to San Francisco to Play 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers (6-3) are preparing to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) Sunday in Week 11 action.

In Week 10, the 49ers dominated the Jaguars 34-3, while the Bucs defeated the Titans 20-6.

Bucs Defense Dominates

The Tampa Bay defense is coming off of a dominant performance against Tennessee’s offense. The Bucs held the Titans to only two field goals and 209 yards of total offense. In addition, the Bucs had four sacks and an interception, and finished with 13 quarterback hits.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles had high praise of his defense against Tennessee.

“Everybody got down, put their nose down to the grindstone and got back to work as a group,” Bowles said at practice Wednesday. “We understand what we’re capable of and they came out and played the game.”

However, Bowles and his Bucs defense have a much tougher offense to deal with in Week 11 playing San Francisco.

Brock Purdy Returning to Old Form

The 49ers offense, led by starting quarterback Brock Purdy, got back on track in Jacksonville after losing their three previous games. Overall, San Francisco’s offense is ranked third in the NFL.

Purdy has looked like a veteran quarterback in his first two seasons. Since Purdy made his rookie debut against the Bucs last season, he’s only exceeded expectations.

He has posted a 112.5 passer rating with 29 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

Now, Purdy is coming off of one of his best games of the season against the Jaguars. He completed 19/26 passes and threw for 293 passing yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Purdy had a career-high 148.9 passer rating in the game.

Running back Christian McCaffery had recorded a touchdown in 17 straight games going into the 49ers’ contest with the Jaguars. Though, he was unable to find the endzone, breaking his record-tying streak.

McCaffery is a major threat to all opposing defenses, so if Tampa Bay finds a way to contain the running back, there’s a chance they could pull off the upset.

QB1 Brock Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating through 10 weeks 🔥#FTTB pic.twitter.com/yRs5xO1IKX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2023

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. Sunday.