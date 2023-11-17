Dolphins and Raiders Square Off For Week 11 Matchup

Share Facebook

The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins are set for a Week 11 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Preview

The Raiders are sitting with a 5-5 record after a narrow Week 10 victory over the New York Jets. The Raiders have made headlines for drastic changes with the coaching staff and front office. Since the termination of former head coach Josh McDaniels, interim head coach Antonio Pierce has managed to record a 2-0 record at the helm.

On the other hand, it’s been a different story for the Dolphins who are destined to make a playoff appearance. With a 6-3 record and sole possession of first place in the AFC East, Miami is an offensive juggernaut. However, the Dolphins have struggled against some of the better teams in the league such as the Kanas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Though, Miami has beaten up on the bottom feeders to their advantage.

Team Core

The Raiders’ Aidan O’Connell and Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa have some of the best weapons in the league in wide receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Both are instant spark plugs when on the field. The Dolphins have the upper edge in regard to a receiving core with Jaylen Waddle as the No. 2 receiver.

Stats

Tagovailoa has pieced together a strong season, throwing 19 touchdowns and passing for 2,609 yards.

After benching Jimmy Garoppolo Nov. 1, O’Connell, a rookie, has taken over under center for Las Vegas. In four games, he’s recorded 675 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Playoff Status

The Dolphins are heavy favorites to clinch a playoff spot with a comfortable first place lead in the AFC East.

On the Raiders side, despite the early season coaching controversy, Las Vegas finds itself in second place in the AFC West. While the Chiefs are more than likely a lock to secure the division, the Raiders are on the outside looking in seeking a postseason spot.

Game Time

Kickoff in Miami is set for 1 p.m. The Dolphins are looking to keep their playoff odds high while the Raiders are looking to jump back over .500 for the first time since Week 1.