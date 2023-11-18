Gators Volleyball Sweeps Missouri

Share Facebook

The No. 20 Gators volleyball team secured another win Friday as they defeated the Missouri Tigers in three sets on the road. The Gators move on to 17-7 overall and 9-6 SEC.

Done in Three

At the start of set one, both teams traded points. Florida was able to get the advantage at 8-6, thanks to two blocks from Nnedi Okammor. Missouri (17-10, 9-7) then followed up with a four-point run to tie the score up at 11-all. The Gators gained back the lead here and after two aces from Emily Canaan, the Gators led 21-16.

S1 | 2⃣ ACES IN A ROW!! Gators 21 | Tigers 16#GoGators pic.twitter.com/I1n9mLHdgg — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) November 18, 2023

From here, the Gators were able to finish off set one with a 25-18 win.

At the beginning of set two, the Tigers began in the lead. But, the Gators were able to go on a five-point run to gain the lead back by two points. The game tied back up again at nine, but the Gators held onto the lead from there. The Gators comfortably held onto the lead for the rest of the set, and concluded the set with a 25-20 win.

In the final set, the Gators took the initial lead this time. They held onto the lead for the rest of the way. With two back-to-back kills from Kennedy Martin, the match concluded, and the score of the final set was 25-20.

On the Road Again

Being able to dish out a three-set sweep on the road will hopefully help give the Gators the preparation and confidence to face the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (23-4, 13-2) on Sunday.

The first serve will take place at 4 p.m. ET on SECN, ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/AM850 WRUF.