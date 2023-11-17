Santa Fe College Falls To Florida Gateway College

Share Facebook

Antewan Webber showed up Thursday night, scoring 27 points for the Florida Gateway Timberwolves as they handed the Santa Fe Saints an 84-77 loss, their first of the new season.

Close First Half

Santa Fe (4-1) and Florida Gateway (4-3) went toe-to-toe in the first half, as neither team led by more than four points throughout. Freshman center Axel Holmquist led the Timberwolves with eight points in the half, while Australian guard Connor Morris scored seven for the Saints. Florida Gateway would end up taking a one-point lead into the locker room, 36-35.

Santa Fe Takes Control

The Saints came out of the break on fire, quickly building a 10-point lead on the back of 3 three-pointers from guards Kevin Pazmino and Ashton Lovette. For the next few minutes, Florida Gateway slowly clawed back into the game, with Oakley Lewis and Ty’Jahn Wright each scoring six points as the Timberwolves went on a 17-7 run to tie it up at 57. Shortly after, Santa Fe struck back with a 7-0 run of its own to take a 68-61 lead.

Webber Takes Over Late

After a Lewis three to bring the lead down to four and a Jonathan Renois two to bring it back to six, sophomore guard Antewan Webber took over the game, scoring 18 of Florida Gateway’s final 20 points to close the game. He quickly scored five to bring the score down to 70-69, and gave the Timberwolves their first lead of the second half with a trio of free throws. Pazmino hit a huge three to retake the lead with 1:52 left, but Webber scored 10 of the final 12 overall to put the game away for good.

Up Next

Santa Fe continues its homestand against Palm Beach State College (4-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday, while Florida Gateway returns home to play Coastal Alabama North (2-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.