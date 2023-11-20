San Francisco 49ers Take Down Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-14

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their sixth loss of the season after falling 27-14 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Following their bye week, the San Francisco 49ers came out strong, jumping out to a 10-0 lead and holding a 27-7 lead into the fourth quarter. Down the stretch, they suffocated the Buccaneers’ offense.

In just 7 of 14 attempts on third down, the Buccaneers offense failed to sustain drives. Brock Purdy, on the other hand, finished with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. His passing yardage was 333 as he completed 21 of 25 passes.

First Half

The Bucs’ defense brought pressure on third down on the 49ers’ first offensive possession, featuring a 24-yard gain by George Kittle over the middle. Lavonte David sacked Purdy for a loss of 11 yards, forcing San Francisco to punt. After the Bucs went three-and-out on the following drive, the Niners’ offense took over.

An 80-yard, 12-play drive ended with a scoring drive for the 49ers on the following possession. During the drive through the A-gap and down the perimeter, Christian McCaffrey became the catalyst. In a wide-open touchdown, McCaffrey crossed over the middle as Purdy hit him in stride on first-and-six.

Both Fred Warner and Nick Bosa sacked Baker Mayfield early in the second quarter on the Bucs’ next promising drive – including a reverse by Trey Palmer and a Mayfield block of Bosa. Clelin Ferrell recovered the ball at the San Francisco 33-yard line after Warner forced a fumble on the knockdown. The Buccaneers’ defense prevented a touchdown with a stop.

A free runway was open at Purdy after Yaya Diaby fired off the right edge. During third-and-15, he dropped Purdy for an eight-yard loss. After an incompletion to Deebo Samuel on third down, the 49ers settled for a 37-yard field goal by Jake Moody. It wasn’t long before Tampa Bay got on the board.

Palmer gained 17 yards on a corner route and Cade Otton gained 27 yards against zone down the seam for the Buccaneers. Mike Evans’ one-yard touchdown was set up by a 17-yard gain by Deven Thompkins off a sweep. The game was 13-7 at halftime after Moody drilled a 28-yard field goal.

Second Half

Brandon Aiyuk’s 76-yard touchdown pass completed a three-play, 98-yard scoring drive for the 49ers on their first offensive possession after halftime. In the end zone, he turned on the jets and waltzed in. For the second consecutive drive, the Bucs’ offense stalled, and the 49ers responded with seven points. The score was set up by Samuel’s 40-yard gain.

Before the defender could come downhill, Purdy spotted a soft spot in the zone and delivered a dart. Purdy’s three-yard pass to Kittle in the back corner of the end zone led to a touchdown for San Francisco.

A Buccaneer touchdown opened the fourth quarter. Rachaad White scored from one yard out after a 41-yard connection to Rakim Jarrett. After forcing a punt, the Bucs’ defense followed suit. A fourth-down incompletion by Evans ended Tampa Bay’s chances of scoring.

1️⃣ punches it in for 6️⃣ 📺: #TBvsSF on FOX pic.twitter.com/TIVYZODAUH — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 19, 2023

On the 49ers’ ensuing offensive possession, Diaby sacked the quarterback for the second time. Upon dislodging the blocker, Diaby dropped Purdy, setting up a third-and-19 and subsequent 49er punt. A play intended for Godwin was intercepted by Ji’Ayir Brown, which sealed the Buc’s fate at Levi’s Stadium.