Dolphins Shine 20-13 Over a Daring Raiders Defense

The Miami Dolphins fought through a three-turnover game, taking control in the second half for a 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins move to a spotless 5-0 at home and 7-3 on the season keeping first place in the AFC East. The Raiders drop to 5-6 and third in the AFC West.

Our house 👊 pic.twitter.com/LzUiNs91gI — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) November 19, 2023

Where’s My Turnover Chain?

Sunday’s game featured six turnovers, in light of rookie Raider quarterback growing pains, and the official return of a dominant cornerback for the Dolphins.

Purdue product, Aiden O’Connell completed 24-of-41 pass attempts for 271 yards, with one touchdown on three interceptions. Miami held the Raiders scoreless in the second half of the game as their defense went into lock down mode.

Complementing a Jaelen Phillips pick, two of those interceptions, came from Miami cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, as he picked up his third takeaway in three games since returning from injury.

Jaelan & Jalen were a PROBLEM today 😈 pic.twitter.com/vHFFzULoj4 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2023

Ramsey’s second pick came in the back of the endzone to seal the victory for the Dolphins. Ramsey leaped up and snagged a potential touchdown catch by Tre Tucker in acrobatic form.

The Dolphins were prone to the turnover bug as well in the first half.

Tight end Julian Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa both lost a fumble. Tagovailoa gave up a late interception to Raider safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to keep Las Vegas in the game.

https://twitter.com/Raiders/status/1726326577481621583

Miami Offense Shines

Tagovailoa was able to battle through the turnovers, completing 28-of-39 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill racked in 10 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown collecting his league-leading eighth score of the season.

The Raiders responded with a touchdown of their own from wideout Davante Adams to take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

However, that’s the only lead they would have. Dolphin running back, Salvon Ahmed, collected a touchdown along with three receptions for 25 yards.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1726317232626827432

The second half of the game logged just six points via Miami kicker, Jason Sanders. He finished 2-of-3 attempts on the game to secure a 20-13 win and help fend off a late Raider drive.

Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel touched on the effort to finish the football game and keep moving forward.

The mindset is real. Step inside the locker room after #LVvsMIA pic.twitter.com/bsgV38aWah — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2023

Up Next

Week 11, the Dolphins will head up north to face the 4-6 New York Jets on Black Friday, the first time the NFL has scheduled a game for the day after Thanksgiving.

The Raiders will host a tough matchup against a 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs who sit in first place in the AFC West.