Dolphins Face Jets in New York on Black Friday

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will meet in East Rutherford for a Black Friday AFC East matchup. The Dolphins currently sit in first place in the AFC East, while the Jets sit in third place. Kickoff is at for 3 p.m.

The first Black Friday game ever. It's Dolphins week. pic.twitter.com/0RjcczmOOk — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 21, 2023

Preview

The Dolphins hold a 7-3 record with sole possession of first place in their division, and they are coming off of a home win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. Miami has had a powerful offense, but their 12th-ranked defense has struggled against some of the better teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Though, the Dolphins have found success against the Jets in the past, winning eight of their last 10 games against New York.

On the other hand, it’s been a different story for the Jets who have lost three straight. Their offense ranks third-worst with 270.3 total yards per game. They enter Week 12 with a 4-6 record, a 2-3 home record and are coming off of a tough road loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins Key Players

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a strong season for far this year, ranking third in the NFL with 2,934 passing yards in 10 games. He averages 293.4 yards per game with a 69.7% completion percentage.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has caught 79 passes on 108 targets for 1,222 total yards this season. He leads the league in receiving, averaging 7.9 catches and 122.2 yards per game. In the running game, Raheem Mostert leads the way with 691 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He ranks second in the NFL, averaging 69.1 yards per game.

Tyreek Hill has NFL-leading 1,222 receiving yards thru 10 games — 209 more than closest other WRs. Cheetah on pace to shatter NFL all-time receiving record (Calvin Johnson: 1,964) & NFL's 1st 2,000-yard receiving season. We aren't talking enough about Hill's incredible year. pic.twitter.com/B7nLN4Snd4 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 21, 2023

Defensively, Miami is allowing 23.8 points and 319.8 yards per game. David Long Jr. leads the defense with 67 tackles. Also, Bradley Chubb has 45 tackles, six sacks and one pass defended so far this season.

Jets Key Players

Jets running back Breece Hall averages 54.4 rushing yards per game and he has found the endzone twice. Additionally, he’s recorded 31 receptions on 40 targets for 296 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Moreover, wide receiver Garrett Wilson has 57 catches for 651 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, New York has been more effective, allowing 20.4 points and 316.3 yards per game. Quincy Williams has recorded 91 tackles and two sacks this season, and safety Jordan Whitehead has 61 tackles and four interceptions over 10 games.

After quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down on his first offensive drive with the Jets in Week 1, Zach Wilson took over. However, Wilson struggled throughout, and he was finally benched in New York’s game against Buffalo. The Jets had 155 total yards with four turnovers, and Wilson was sacked six times Sunday.

Tim Boyle is expected to start against Miami Friday.