Historic Rivalry Games Highlight College Football’s Week 13 Slate

Week 13 of college football will bring some huge rivalry games to wrap up Thanksgiving week, including some teams eyeing the playoff.

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State

The Egg Bowl, which is one of the most historic rivalries in the SEC, will take place in the last week of the 2023 college football season. Last year, Ole Miss had just suffered two straight losses and appeared to be in a low-morale state going into the Egg Bowl. The Rebels are entering this year’s rivalry with a much more positive outlook after splitting their last two games against the best and the worst teams in the country.

A New Year’s Six appearance is on the line for Ole Miss football. Bowl eligibility is on the line for Mississippi State.

However, the Egg Bowl always means more than merely adding another victory. At Davis Wade Stadium on Thursday night, the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6 SEC) take on the Rebels (9-2, 5-2) for state bragging rights.

Throughout the season, the Rebels’ defense has been their biggest strength. However, Ole Miss still has a potent offense. At home, the Rebels average 36.5 points per game, while away they average just 23.5 points.

Ole Miss’s defensive success is largely due to its pass rush, and Mississippi State allows 2.4 sacks per game to FBS opponents. In their past three games, the Rebels have only managed three sacks, putting them tied for eighth in the nation.

Ohio State vs Michigan

For the final time with the current Big Ten set up, Michigan and Ohio State will square off in “The Game.”

The Big Ten’s decision to drop divisions beginning next season will make Ohio State-Michigan more of a game than “The Game” in 2024.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines have played each other 117 times, making it the 25th most played college football game between two teams. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the game in 2020, the only year they hadn’t met since 1918. In those games, Michigan has won 60, while Ohio State has won 51, and six have ended in ties.

Michigan remains undefeated despite chaos off the field. On Saturday afternoon, they defeated Maryland in College Park in a wild game in which they scored in all three phases. In its own dominant victory over Minnesota, Ohio State remained unblemished.

While the Wolverines hold the series lead, it is the Buckeyes who have dominated “The Game.” However, for the first time in more than 20 years, Michigan has won consecutive meetings. The winner of Saturday’s game will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship and all but wrap up a spot in the College Football Playoff.

FBS conference games between 11-0 teams, since 2000: 👉 Michigan at Ohio State – 2006

👉 Michigan at Ohio State – 2022

Alabama vs Auburn

The Iron Bowl is one of college football’s most intensely fought rivalry games set to take place this weekend. A win could propel Alabama back into College Football Playoff contention, while a win for Auburn would make a major statement for its first year head coach.

The Crimson Tide are 10-1 overall and 7-0 in SEC play, with only one loss to Texas at home. Alabama has been out of the playoff conversation since their loss to Texas. However, if they win this and upset Georgia in the SEC Championship, Alabama could be in the final four.

On Saturday, Auburn had quite the opposite kind of day. New Mexico State defeated Hugh Freeze’s Tigers squad by three touchdowns, a stunning loss for the program. Their next task is to face a team that has been at the top of the college football world for over a decade.