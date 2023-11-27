Around College Football: Week 13

Share Facebook

With the regular season concluding in college football and a weekend of conference championships ahead, there is much at stake for the top teams in the poll.

Undefeated Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State sit in the top four spots, hoping to clinch a playoff berth. Questions remain if there is still a chance for Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon and Texas.

Narrow Wins This Weekend

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year was the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines. Ohio State held the No. 2 spot, and Michigan was at No. 3. After a close game, the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 30-24 for the third straight season, adding to their perfect record and clinching the Big 10 East. Michigan now holds the No. 2 spot in the AP Poll.

Florida State also won their rivalry game, beating Florida 24-15 after a back-and-forth battle. After an early 12-point deficit, the Seminoles were able to escape an upset, even without starting quarterback Jordan Travis. With both teams relying on backup quarterbacks, it was hard to tell who would take the game until the fourth quarter, where the Noles outscored the Gators 10-0. Florida State has climbed back to the No. 4 spot in the AP Poll.

No. 3 Washington barely escaped Washington State on Saturday, winning just 24-21. The team started off the season as a powerhouse, crushing teams by 20 and 30 points, but have now won their last three games by a combined 12 points.

Heisman Heating Up

With the Heisman race winding down, the front runners are clear. Oregon’s Bo Nix and LSU’s Jayden Daniels appear to be the favorites, but a case could be made for Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. All contending quarterbacks have impressive passing yards, but rushing yards is where Daniels differs from the pack.

Bo Nix: 3,906 passing yds; 159 rushing yds; 37 TD; 2 INT

Jayden Daniel: 3,812 passing yds; 1,134 rushing yds; 40 TD; 4 INT

Michael Penix Jr.: 3,899 passing yds; -14 rushing yds; 32 TDS; 8 INT

Championship weekend could make a strong case for Nix or Penix Jr. Daniels and the Tigers will be idle this weekend.

Championship Weekend Conversations

Conference championships are ahead this weekend. Some deciding games include:

SEC Championship (No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama)

ACC Championship (No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 15 Louisville)

Big 10 Championship (No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 18 Iowa)

Big 12 Championship (No. 7 Texas vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State)

PAC 12 Championship (No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon)

The PAC 12 Championship will not only be a determining factor in the College Football Playoff selection, but also impact who is awarded the Heisman Trophy, as Bo Nix and Michael Penix face off.

And fans wonder, if Florida State wins the ACC Championship, will that be enough for a playoff spot without their star quarterback?

Games kick-off Friday Dec. 1- Saturday Dec. 2.