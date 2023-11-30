Gators Women’s Basketball Defeats Georgia Tech, 68-58

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida women’s basketball team hit the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 29 and came away with a 68-58 win. Freshman Laila Reynolds led the way with 18 points. This is Florida’s third consecutive win on the road and the Gators are now 6-1 on the season.

How it Happened

Florida got off to a slow start against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets took the lead at the conclusion of the first quarter with a score of 17-14. However, from the start of quarter one, Reynolds would lead the Gators offensively. Florida had 20 possessions and notably, Ra Shaya Kyle shot 100% in quarter one.

In quarter two, the Gators secured a new game high of 15 rebounds. Kyle and Reynolds continued to be an offensive force for the Gators, together totaling seven points.

Also, notably, Paige Clausen had her debut for the team this year. She scored her first basket of the 2023-2024 season with a layup at the 3:08 mark in the second quarter.

In the third, Aliyah Matharu took the court and started the quarter off strong with 11 points.

The Gators totaled up a game high five steals in quarter three, as well. Florida held the lead at the end of the quarter with a 53-44 advantage over the Yellow Jackets.

In the final quarter, Kyle and Reynolds continued to lead the Gators in scoring. They totaled six points apiece in the fourth. By the last quarter, Laila Reynolds tallied up 18 points total, marking her first game leading the Gators in scoring. Also, the fourth quarter saw a continued dominant rebounding effort from Florida. The Gators out-rebounded the Yellow Jackets 11-to-6, with Kyle dominating on the boards and recording eight rebounds in the frame.

At the conclusion of quarter four, Florida took the win by ten, with a final score of 68-58.

Up Next for Gators

The Florida Gators are back in action this Saturday, as they travel to Marshall University to play at 1 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN+.