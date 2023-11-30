P.K. Yonge Boys Soccer Wins against Williston High

Share Facebook

The P.K. Yonge boys soccer team improved to 6-0 Tuesday with a 3-1 win against visiting Williston.

Challenging First Half

The action quickly started with Williston (0-3-1) taking the first corner kick in the first minute. The Red Devils also took the first free kick after a handball on P.K. Yonge, which was deflected by a defender.

Williston was consistently attacking in the beginning of the game with multiple shots on goal and opportunities to score. However, the Blue Wave started the scoring when an error from Williston resulting in an own goal.

The first half continued with possession almost evenly distributed, as both teams battled for a goal.

Both squads tested the goalies with multiple scoring opportunities. The score remained 1-0 coming out of the first water break.

P.K. came out with a strong attack as Ciaran Foley took a shot on goal.

Some weaknesses in the Blue Wave defense resulted in a goal for Williston near the 30th minute.

Soon after, a yellow card was given to PKY forward Addisu Frisbie. The foul resulted in Frisbie being subbed out until later in the match.

P.K. Yonge came off of this foul on the attack. The Blue Wave had attacking plays where Foley took the ball close to the goal multiple times. However, none of these opportunities were successful and the half ended tied 1-1.

Eventful Second Half

The second half took off with both teams looking to take the lead. The Blue Wave were able to do so with a header by Frisbie around the 52nd minute to bring the score to 2-1.

The Blue Wave then went on the defensive as Williston tried to catch up. P.K. Yonge defender Blake Firsching had the Williston forwards locked down despite their attacking efforts, including a shot on goal.

At around the 58 minute, Foley was finally able to make contact with the net. The Blue Wave were able to add to the score with this goal to make the score 3-1.

Another goal scored by the blue wave #45 Ciaran Foley leading the score 3-1 #PKYongevarsityboyssoccer #willistonvaristyboyssoccer #gainesvillehighschoolboyssoccer pic.twitter.com/oc7hUSSs0y — Lexi Skolnick (@Skolnicklexi) November 29, 2023

Soon after, Frisbie received a second yellow card and was ejected from the match. He appeared to clear a ball that had already been called dead by the referee. Frisbie finished with one goal, marking his ninth goal in six games.

Coming off of the last water break, both teams were again battling for possession. P.K.’s forwards ran a great play that resulted in another shot on goal from Foley. P.K. also received a free kick which resulted in another shot on goal. All the while, P.K.’s Chris Zeppieri could be seen limping around the field.

For the last 15 minutes of the game, the Blue Wave went on the defensive as Williston pushed forward to try and score. The Blue Wave defense made a handful of mistakes, but none resulted in a goal for Williston thanks to great goalkeeping by P.K Yonge.

In the last five minutes of the game, Zeppieri was finally subbed off still limping.

Williston continued on the attack, but wase unable to score.

Coming Up

The Blue Wave will play Columbia (0-3-2) on Thursday at home at 7 p.m. Williston plays host to Trenton (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.