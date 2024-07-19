Pat Dooley’s High Five: Florida’s Napier Shows Confidence

Share Facebook

SEC Football Media Days/Week finally ended Thursday in Dallas, and I felt a little melancholy.

But not that much.

What did we learn from the four-day clambake and stenographer convention?

Not much?

But five things for sure as the High Five takes a look back:

Billy Napier is confident

We’ve seen it all summer. He really thinks this team is the beginning of a new era of Florida football. Of course, he also gave a shout-out to the president of the university, who resigned the next day. I’m still trying to figure out what that means.

Nick Saban is going to be a joy

I just love listening to him to talk about football. I become smarter (football-wise that is) every time he opens his mouth.

Lane Kiffin doesn’t like Paul Finebaum

Paul would be the first to say, “Join the Club.” But Kiffin’s takedown on the SEC Network of the Mouth of the South was a little uncomfortable.

Hugh Freeze is building

You listen to him and it’s almost like he is where Napier was last year. Second season, changing culture, building the roster but not quite there yet.

Texas is going to be a lot

Not only is this a great football team and great overall sports program. But they are going to rub all of us the wrong way. That was evident in Dallas.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.