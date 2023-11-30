Seahawks Travel to Dallas for Thursday Night Football

Share Facebook

The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys (8-3) in a Thursday Night Football matchup. The Seahawks look to bounce back from a loss against the 49ers, while Dallas looks to win its fourth-straight game.

Struggling Seahawks

Seattle has lost three of its last four games. Quarterback Geno Smith has slowed down his performance the past couple of games and looks to swing back against Dallas.

Although Smith has struggled as of late throwing the ball, his offensive targets haven’t provided much help. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett only totaled 62 combined yards against the 49ers. Seattle is still looking for more production from rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has surpassed the 40 yards mark in six of his last seven games, while adding two touchdowns. The Seahawks hope that a homecoming game for their rookie receiver can spark momentum in the right direction.

Kenneth Walker III is doubtful for Seattle as he continues to battle an oblique injury.

Dallas’ Home Dominance

Dallas took care of business on Thanksgiving against the Commanders, routing them 45-10. After this win, the Cowboys became the first NFL team to win each of their first five home games by 20 or more points.

DaRon Bland continued his record-breaking season for Dallas with his 5th pick six this season. This broke the NFL’s all-time single-season record. Bland also has seven interceptions on the year, which leads the NFL.

The Cowboys defense will prove difficult for the Seahawks to crack.

Dallas is 3rd in the NFL with defense yards averaged, allowing 247.9. They are 2nd in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed with an average of 167.2. Finally, the Cowboys only allow an average of 16.8 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Dak Prescott continues to shine. Prescott has thrown 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year with a QBR of 75.3, which is 2nd in the NFL. On Thanksgiving, Prescott threw for 331 yards on 22-32 passing. He also totaled four touchdowns.

These impressive performances on both sides of the football have earned Prescott and Bland recognition. Prescott and Bland earned NFC offensive and defensive player of the month awards for November.

Game Time

The Cowboys are a 7-point favorite in this matchup.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. in AT&T Stadium.