Graham Mertz Returning to Florida for 2024 Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz announced Thursday he’ll be returning to Florida for one more year. In a social media post yesterday, Mertz made it official, marking his return for his last year of eligibility. Mertz played in all but one game this year for the Gators. The transfer quarterback from Wisconsin suffered a season ending collarbone injury against Missouri, keeping him out of the Gators contest against Florida State. Mertz recorded his best season of his career during his first season with the program.

The Stats

Mertz threw for 2,903 yards, 20 touchdowns and only three interceptions, on the season. The quarterback had his best season statistically, setting career highs in yards thrown, touchdowns thrown, quarterback rating and completion percentage. He completed 72.9% of his passes, and he arguably had his best game of his career against South Carolina Oct. 14. Mertz threw for 423 yards with three touchdowns, including the gaming-winning strike to star receiver Ricky Pearsall.

🏈 WK7 | SEC Football Player of the Week OFFENSIVE: Graham Mertz@GatorsFB x #SECFB pic.twitter.com/ZBspWkoU9l — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 16, 2023

Implications

Mertz could lead the quarterback room for Florida for the second year in a row. With quarterback Max Brown set to transfer, Mertz will serve a role in getting five-star quarterback DJ Lagway ready to take over. Lagway is one of many Florida recruits to stay put, as in recent weeks the program has lost multiple commits. Florida has dropped to No. 6 in the 2024 recruitment rankings, according to 247Sports, sitting below the University of Miami. Conveniently, Florida opens up the 2024 season against the Hurricanes in one of many tough games on the 2024 schedule.

This week, multiple Florida players put their name in the transfer portal, including receiver Caleb Douglas. The sophomore showed signs of promise in his five games played this year, recording 11 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. Douglas was forced to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a season-ending lower leg injury.

As Florida enters the 2024 season looking to turn the program around, the return of Mertz is an important step to success.