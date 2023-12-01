Cowboys Defeat Seahawks 41-35 on Thursday Night Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Dallas Cowboys beat the Seattle Seahawks 41-35 Thursday night. The Seahawks (6-6) have now lost four of their last five games and they are barely hanging on to the final NFC playoff spot.

The Cowboys (9-3) have won four straight games and improved their winning streak at home to 14 games.

Exciting First Half

Dallas scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey. Though the Seahawks responded, as quarterback Geno Smith connected with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for a 73-yard touchdown.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw his first touchdown of the night to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on a 24-yard pass, and the team found the endzone against thanks to a Brandon Cooks seven-yard touchdown catch, increasing their lead to 17-7 with 11:37 remaining the first half.

Following the increased Cowboys lead, Seattle took advantage of Dallas penalties, leading to running back Zach Charbonnet’s first career NFL touchdown. The score cut the Seattle deficit to 17-14 with 8:54 remaining in the second quarter.

Another Brandon Aubrey field goal put Dallas ahead 20-14, but the Seahawks answered before the end of the half. Smith found Metcalf again on a one-yard catch, giving Seattle a 21-20 lead going into the halftime locker room.

High-Scoring Second Half

Seattle began the half with another touchdown drive. Smith led a 10 play, 75-yard drive that ended in a five yard rushing touchdown from the quarterback.

However, the Cowboys responded with a a 75-yard drive of their own that ended with a touchdown from running back Tony Pollard.

Cowboys’ 75-yard drive ends in a Tony Pollard TD to make it a one-point game.#SEAvsDAL on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YcXzMZb8jY pic.twitter.com/d9hTcb0lQK — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2023

On the ensuing drive, the Dallas defense got an important stop after DaRon Bland intercepted Smith. But Dallas was unable to convert, turning the ball over on downs.

Closing Up The Game

At the start of the fourth quarter, DK Metcalf scored his third touchdown of the game to extend the Seahawks lead to 35-27.

The Cowboys responded with a field goal, and their defense came up with another major stop on Seattle’s next drive.

Prescott then found tight end Jake Ferguson to give them a 38-35 lead. Shortly after, they continued to keep their momentum with another forced turnover on downs.

After the game, Prescott gave credit to his coaching staff for practicing the game-winning drive situations in practice.

Aubrey secured his fourth field goal of the game shortly after to give Dallas a 41-35 lead. But Seattle had one more chance to take the lead on their final offensive drive with 1:43 to go.

On fourth down, Dallas defensive end Micah Parsons forced the Seahawks to toss the ball into the turf for another turnover on downs, giving the Cowboys a win.

Despite the loss, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll was happy with the leadership he saw from his team but said the game came down to the number of penalties.

The Cowboys will next face the Philadelphia Eagles in a massive game on Dec. 10. Seattle will face the 49ers on Dec. 10, as well.