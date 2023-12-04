Around the NFL: Week 13

Share Facebook

Twitter

Week 13 in the NFL featured plenty of close games and anticipated matchups. Teams put on their best show with just five weeks remaining in the regular season.

Packers Push Ahead

The Green Bay Packers showed some playoff potential, defeating the defending Superbowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-19. The Packers are now at 6-6, hoping to bring their record up as they compete with the Vikings, Seahawks, and Rams for two-wild cards in the NFC.

The quarterback play was impressive with both Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes showing their talent. However, the Packers took the win because they were able to score touchdowns in the redzone, while Kansas City settled for field goals early.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur highlights his team’s accomplishments from Sunday’s game.

Kansas City (8-4) still remains in the playoff picture, currently at the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

49ers Fight in Philly

In a rematch of last year’s NFC Championship game, the San Francisco 49ers surged ahead, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19. The Eagles maintain the best record in the NFL (10-2), but talk is surfacing regarding the 49ers (9-3) being the best team in the league. The Niners are 5-0 against opponents that enter with a winning record, defeating those teams by an average of 22.2 points per game.

The game was filled with brawls, and two were ejected.

Dre Greenlaw was called for a personal foul after this interaction with Eagles security staffer Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected from the game. 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/bRBFyg9BQz — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2023

The Eagles and 49ers have the No. 1 and No. 2 seed in the NFC, respectively.

Colts and Titans Take it to Overtime

After the overtime matchup, the Tennessee Titans suffered their first home loss of the season to the Indianapolis Colts, 31-28. The Titans (4-7) are now 0-5 against teams that have a winning record, and the Colts (6-5) broke .500 with the win. The Colts sit at the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Cowboys Catching Up?

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys took on the Seattle Seahawks, winning 41-35. In the high-scoring game, the Cowboys got the win after they had 411 yards of total offense, went 8-for-13 on third downs, and didn’t turn the ball over.

Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy said the fourth quarter determined the game.