Jaguars Return to Monday Night Football to Face the Bengals

Share Facebook

Twitter

In a Monday Night Football match-up, the Cincinnati Bengals travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have won their last two games and are going to look to continue their luck tonight against the Bengals.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 249 passes out of 370 attempts, as well as 2,746 yards on the season, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. has 194 carries on the season with a total of 726 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has a total of 56 receptions on the season, with a total of 751 yards and three touchdowns.

As for the Bengals, despite being out for the remainder of the season, quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 244 passes out of 368 attempts, with a total of 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Running back Joe Mixon has a total of 181 carries on the season, with 621 yards, and four touchdowns. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase has a total of 75 receptions on the season, with a total of 914 yards and six touchdowns.

Ringing in December with these icy whites 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fkFShq3n1A — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 1, 2023

Dominating in Duval

The Jaguars have won four of their last five games. For the first time in 12 years, they are a Monday Night Football match-up. Jacksonville is currently the top team in the AFC South. The Jaguars are also undefeated in away games. The Jaguars are fresh off a 24-21 win against the Texans on Sunday, who beat them 37-17 back in Week 3 of the regular season. After starting the season 1-2, the Jaguars have improved immensely.

Bad Luck for the Bengals

The loss of Joe Burrow for the remainder of the season has taken a toll. From a playoff team to now having a 5-6 record.

Things are starting to look up for the Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.