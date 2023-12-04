End of Year College Football Awards: Who Stood Out in 2023?

It came and went in a flash, as it always seems to do. The 2023 season is over and now we play the waiting game until the College Football Playoff begins. Here’s a list of the best players and units in the sport this season.
College Football Offensive Awards
Best Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Honorable mentions: Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon)
Camp, Maxwell, O’Brien. Jayden Daniels is a finalist for college football’s top offensive honors.
That Kid is the best player in the country. pic.twitter.com/P4PcysCuFS
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2023
Best Running Back: Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
Honorable Mentions: Audric Estime (Notre Dame), Kimani Vidal (Troy)
FBS Rushing Leader this season:
🤠 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State: 1,580 YDS pic.twitter.com/5vbkT9GYx0
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 29, 2023
Best Wide Reciever: Rome Odunze, Washington
Honorable mentions: Troy Franklin (Oregon), Malik Nabers (LSU)
Best Tight End: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Honorable mentions: Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State)
Best Offensive Lineman: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Honorable mentions: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)
The best interior lineman in college football.
Congratulations to Joe Alt on being named a finalist for the Outland Trophy.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/RV9acQB99Q
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 28, 2023
Best Offensive Line Unit: Oregon Ducks
Honorable mentions: Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Best Overall Offense: LSU Tigers
Honorable mentions: Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners
College Football Defensive Awards
Best Interior Lineman: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
Honorable mentions: Jer’Zahn Newton (Illinois), Byron Murphy (Texas)
T’Vondre Sweat for HEISMAN 🔥
(via @TSN_Sports)
— Overtime (@overtime) December 2, 2023
Best End/EDGE: Jalen Green (James Madison)
Honorable mentions: Dallas Turner (Alabama), Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Best Linebacker: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State
Honorable mentions: Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
ACC Defensive Player of the Year: @PackFootball's Payton Wilson 🐺 pic.twitter.com/FBpxNDLe6g
— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 29, 2023
Best Cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Honorable mentions: Quinton Mitchell (Toledo), Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri)
Cooper DeJean's postseason honors:
⚫ B1G Defensive Back of the Year
⚫ B1G Return Specialist of the Year #B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/OKabgeevHb
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2023
Best Safety: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
Honorable mentions: Malaki Starks (Georgia), Billy Bowman (Oklahoma)
Best Overall Defense: Michigan Wolverines
Honorable mentions: Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes
Special Teams Awards
Best Kicker: Graham Nicholson, Miami OH
Honorable mentions: Will Richard (Alabama), Jose Pizano (UNLV)
Every field goal from Graham Nicholson's PERFECT REGULAR SEASON‼️
The BEST kicker in the country😤 pic.twitter.com/oWLcLcpksH
— Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) November 28, 2023
Best Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa
Honorable mentions: Alex Mastromanno (Florida State), James Ferguson-Reynolds (Boise State)