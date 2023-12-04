Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass against the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

End of Year College Football Awards: Who Stood Out in 2023?

Joseph Baker December 4, 2023

It came and went in a flash, as it always seems to do. The 2023 season is over and now we play the waiting game until the College Football Playoff begins. Here’s a list of the best players and units in the sport this season.

College Football Offensive Awards

Best Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Honorable mentions: Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon)

Best Running Back: Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Honorable Mentions: Audric Estime (Notre Dame), Kimani Vidal (Troy)

Best Wide Reciever: Rome Odunze, Washington

Honorable mentions: Troy Franklin (Oregon), Malik Nabers (LSU)

Best Tight End: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Honorable mentions: Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State)

Best Offensive Lineman: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Honorable mentions: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

Best Offensive Line Unit: Oregon Ducks

Honorable mentions: Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Best Overall Offense: LSU Tigers

Honorable mentions: Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners

College Football Defensive Awards

Best Interior Lineman: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Honorable mentions: Jer’Zahn Newton (Illinois), Byron Murphy (Texas)

Best End/EDGE: Jalen Green (James Madison)

Honorable mentions: Dallas Turner (Alabama), Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

Best Linebacker: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Honorable mentions: Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)

Best Cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Honorable mentions: Quinton Mitchell (Toledo), Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri)

Best Safety: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Honorable mentions: Malaki Starks (Georgia), Billy Bowman (Oklahoma)

Best Overall Defense: Michigan Wolverines

Honorable mentions: Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Special Teams Awards

Best Kicker: Graham Nicholson, Miami OH

Honorable mentions: Will Richard (Alabama), Jose Pizano (UNLV)

Best Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Honorable mentions: Alex Mastromanno (Florida State), James Ferguson-Reynolds (Boise State)

