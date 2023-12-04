End of Year College Football Awards: Who Stood Out in 2023?

It came and went in a flash, as it always seems to do. The 2023 season is over and now we play the waiting game until the College Football Playoff begins. Here’s a list of the best players and units in the sport this season.

College Football Offensive Awards

Best Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Honorable mentions: Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon)

Camp, Maxwell, O’Brien. Jayden Daniels is a finalist for college football’s top offensive honors. That Kid is the best player in the country. pic.twitter.com/P4PcysCuFS — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2023

Best Running Back: Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

Honorable Mentions: Audric Estime (Notre Dame), Kimani Vidal (Troy)

FBS Rushing Leader this season: 🤠 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State: 1,580 YDS pic.twitter.com/5vbkT9GYx0 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 29, 2023

Best Wide Reciever: Rome Odunze, Washington

Honorable mentions: Troy Franklin (Oregon), Malik Nabers (LSU)

Best Tight End: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Honorable mentions: Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Cade Stover (Ohio State)

Best Offensive Lineman: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Honorable mentions: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State)

The best interior lineman in college football. Congratulations to Joe Alt on being named a finalist for the Outland Trophy.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/RV9acQB99Q — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 28, 2023

Best Offensive Line Unit: Oregon Ducks

Honorable mentions: Michigan Wolverines, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Best Overall Offense: LSU Tigers

Honorable mentions: Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners

College Football Defensive Awards

Best Interior Lineman: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

Honorable mentions: Jer’Zahn Newton (Illinois), Byron Murphy (Texas)

Best End/EDGE: Jalen Green (James Madison)

Honorable mentions: Dallas Turner (Alabama), Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

Best Linebacker: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Honorable mentions: Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)

ACC Defensive Player of the Year: @PackFootball's Payton Wilson 🐺 pic.twitter.com/FBpxNDLe6g — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 29, 2023

Best Cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Honorable mentions: Quinton Mitchell (Toledo), Kris Abrams-Draine (Missouri)

Cooper DeJean's postseason honors: ⚫ B1G Defensive Back of the Year

⚫ B1G Return Specialist of the Year #B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/OKabgeevHb — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 28, 2023

Best Safety: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Honorable mentions: Malaki Starks (Georgia), Billy Bowman (Oklahoma)

Best Overall Defense: Michigan Wolverines

Honorable mentions: Florida State Seminoles, Ohio State Buckeyes

Special Teams Awards

Best Kicker: Graham Nicholson, Miami OH

Honorable mentions: Will Richard (Alabama), Jose Pizano (UNLV)

Every field goal from Graham Nicholson's PERFECT REGULAR SEASON‼️ The BEST kicker in the country😤 pic.twitter.com/oWLcLcpksH — Miami Football (@MiamiOHFootball) November 28, 2023

Best Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Honorable mentions: Alex Mastromanno (Florida State), James Ferguson-Reynolds (Boise State)