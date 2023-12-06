Tennessee Titans Vs. Miami Dolphins – Monday Night Preview

Share Facebook

Although having drastically different seasons, the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will face each other on Monday night football.

Two Separate Seasons

While these teams are matching up for a highly anticipated Monday night game, their seasons couldn’t be any more different. The Dolphins are on top of the AFC with a current 9-3 record. Their passing game has been the best in the NFL and Miami fans are Superbowl hopeful. On the other hand, the Titans who hold a 4-8 record, are second to last in the AFC. Despite having offensive weapons all over the field, they only average 17.8 points per game, 25th in the league.

Key Facts

Miami is currently on a three-game win streak with command of the AFC East. As previously stated, their passing game has been their strength but the Dolphins are also first in total yards as well. The outright success of their run game has been a surprise to many, based on last year’s statistics. The Dolphins average 143.3 yards per game on the ground, second in the NFL. Their defense doesn’t fall far behind either, ranking No. 6 in the league in total defense.

For Tennessee, they’re a different story. The Titan’s inability to put up points has cost them, losing four of their last five and each of their last nine road games. Although Derrick Henry currently has the second most total rushing yards this season throughout the league, the Titans are ranked 17th in rush yards a game. Their pass game is only worse, averaging 183.2 yards a game, 27th in the NFL. Their defense also comes in at 17th in total defense.

Players to Watch

The combination of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek hill has been deadly this year. While Tagovailoa has been great this year with 3,457 current passing yards and 24 touchdowns, Hill is having an MVP-caliber season. Leading the league in reception yards and touchdowns, he’s on pace to be the first ever wide receiver with 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. Miami also has an elusive duo at running back with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane.

For years now Derrick Henry has been the focal point of the Titans offense. Henry has the most rushing yards in the NFL over the past five seasons, with almost 2,000 more yards than anyone else. Will Levis has shown promise after taking over the starting job at the end of October and wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is always a threat. The two of them connected for three touchdowns in Levis’s first start.