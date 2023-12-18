Gators Women’s Basketball Dominates Gardner-Webb

Share Facebook

There is a story to every game. But sometimes, a team just absolutely DOMINATES.

On Sunday, the Gator women’s basketball team beat Gardner-Webb 115-37 on the road! Florida now ties the program series to one game each after falling to the Runnin’ Bulldogs 60-58 at home on Novmber 6, 2018.

In their previous game, the Orange & Blue lost a tough one to Tulsa 72-64. But with Gardner-Webb coming into the game as the worst team in the country in points allowed and with a record of 1-9, Florida used this game to get their confidence and form back. Aliyah Matharu led the way with 22 points.

Gators Clamp Down

The moment Alberte Rimdal hit a three to start the game, things were already over. Gardner-Webb would never lead in this game, largely due to Florida’s lockdown defense.

The Gators forced seven turnovers in the first period and then would go on a 8-0 with less than three minutes to go to make the score 17-2. Thanks to Matharu’s eight points in the opening period, the Orange & Blue would finish the quarter with a 24-9 lead.

Hold Down The Block

When it was all said and done, a huge reason why Florida won the way they did was because of their will to get inside.

At the end of the half, the Gators outscored Gardner-Webb 26-4 in the paint. By the conclusion of the game, the Gators took full control by winning the block battle 58-6.

A huge contributor to paint points in the second quarter and in the game was Ra Shaya Kyle. She had eight points in the second period and 13 to finish the game.

Florida would blitz the Runnin’ Bulldogs by outscoring them 29-14. Freshman Laila Reynolds continues to make large strides this season and after her second quarter, she looks like she has really come to her own. Reynolds led the offensive onslaught in Q2 with nine points. Score at the half, 53-23.

Florida Slams The Door

If there was any chance for Gardner-Webb to comeback, the Gators said think again.

Florida opened up the flood gates by going on a huge 18-0 run to start the third quarter. In that run, the Gators would go up by 40! Gardner-Webb would finally get on the board at the 4:25 mark with a three point make.

However, that would not be enough because the Orange & Blue would continue to put their foot down by making the lead as much as 59 points! Florida would outscore the Runnin’ Bulldogs 37-8 in the third.

More than likely, the biggest boost for the Gators offensively was Rimdal. She would end her night at the conclusion of the third quarter with 20 points, the highest she has scored this season. Additionally, Eriny Kindred would help the scoring pursuit with eight points in the period as well.

No Such Thing As Garbage Time

One would think that being up 59 with 10 minutes to play would be enough, right? Well…

The Gators would empty out their bench, except for Matharu. The former Texas guard would open the scoring in the fourth with two free throws, which would make the lead 61 (92-31).

Matharu would continue to pay dividends with her play as she scored 14 fourth quarter points. She would put the Gators over the century mark with an And-1 to make the score 101-34.

At the buzzer, Florida outscored their opponent 25-6 in the fourth period and with the win, the Gators now move to 7-3 on the season.

Up Next

The Florida women’s basketball team will compete in the Jumpman Invitational against Michigan on Wednesday.