Florida Women’s Hoops Suffers Second Straight Loss, Lose At Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida was outscored 21-12 in the fourth quarter Sunday to lose the SEC women’s basketball game to Vanderbilt, 63-57, in Nashville, Tenn.

The Gators (9-5,0-2 SEC) were coming off a tough loss to top-ranked South Carolina, dropping their first game in SEC play last Thursday. The Commodores improved to 15-1 and 2-0.

The Breakdown

Florida started strong, led by Leilani Correa with eight points in the first quarter alone. After taking a 19-11 lead entering the second quarter, Florida was held to just seven points in the period. Correa once again maintained the hot hand, scoring four out of those seven.

Entering the second half of play, things were all tied up at 26-all.

Florida put on another strong quarter in the third, scoring 19 points with 11 coming from guard Aliyah Matharu. In addition, Correa did some more damage from the field, adding eight points to her total of 22 for the game.

Entering the fourth, the Gators looked to be in prime position to earn their first SEC win of the season, leading 45-42. Unfortunately for Florida, foul trouble proved deadly, as both Matharu and forward Faith Dut fouled out in the closing moments.

The Commodores lived at the foul line, with their final eight points coming from the stripe. Down 60-57, Correa missed a layup and the Gators were forced to foul with 14 seconds left.

The Stats

Florida shot the ball poorly, making just 39 percent from the floor and 18.8 percent from 3. However, Correa played a fantastic game, scoring 22 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists. The Gators lost the rebounding battle 39-34, with Ra Shaya Kyle bringing in five rebounds in just 15 minutes of action. Florida excelled on the defensive end in this one, forcing 25 Vanderbilt turnovers. The Gators picked up 17 steals as a team to go along with four blocks.

Vanderbilt won the game at the line, converting 23 of 30 free throws. The Commodores shot the ball worse than Florida, converting at just a 35.3 percent clip. However, Vanderbilt did shoot much better from the arc, knocking down 30.8 percent.

Guard Jordyn Cambridge led all scorers with 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and three assists. The senior also led both teams on the glass, hauling in eight rebounds with forward Sacha Washington not far behind with seven. On the defensive end, Vanderbilt forced 24 Gator turnovers. The Commodores had 15 steals and five blocks.

Up Next

The Gators stay on the road with a 7 p.m. game Thursday (SEC Network, ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF) against the Tennessee Volunteers (9-5, 2-0) in Knoxville.